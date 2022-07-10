ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Pure Harmony Skin Care by Ange – Treat Yourself or a Friend Today!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see Ange for the finest in the latest Skin Care Techniques and Products and beautiful skin care treatments....

KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
point2homes.com

2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive, Medford, Jackson County, OR, 97504

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 2639 Kerrisdale Ridge Drive Español?. From the moment you enter, this beautiful home invites you in. Warm colors, spacious rooms and thoughtful details provide a supportive space for the whole family. Relax around the custom built stone surround fireplace in the Living Room. Your inner chef will sing with joy over the well-designed Kitchen offering large pantry, newer LG dual oven/gas stove and microwave, plus ample counter space and shelving. Additional downstairs office/den plus bedroom. Upstairs ample sized primary bedroom suite has ceiling fan, and primary bath boasts generous soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, get ready to entertain around the sumptuous inviting pool with fabulous slide, covered patio, and numerous outdoor living areas. Great location just minutes to downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford to open cooling shelter as extreme temperatures approach

MEDFORD, Ore-- Because of extreme temperatures forecasted for Monday, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun has issued a severe weather event declaration effective for Monday, July 11. With that declaration, the city has partnered with ACCESS and the Jackson County Library once again to open and manage a cooling shelter at...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
Herald and News

Price of garbage collection going up in parts of Klamath County

Republic Services proposed a 10% price increase to the solid waste collection services that it offers to residents in North Klamath County in a meeting with the Klamath County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, July 6. If approved as proposed, the increase will take effect Sept. 1. Solid Waste Manager...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

ODFW 2023 big game regulations meetings include Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- The State of Oregon is holding big game regulations meetings across the state this month. Three of them are in Southern Oregon in the next ten days. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is hosting 19 annual big game regulation meetings in July. Southern Oregon sessions include:
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Klamath Drainage District sued for breach of contract

The Bureau of Reclamation filed suit against Klamath Drainage District last week for diverting water during a year characterized in the lawsuit by “extreme drought conditions,” citing a breach of contract. The lawsuit states that as a junior contractor, no water has been made available through the project supply to KDD in 2022, “barring dramatic shifts in hydrological conditions.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point. SWAT on scene of a barricaded suspect...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in domestic violence shooting

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A man was arrested after shooting his wife in a domestic violence incident on Friday night, according to the Medford Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. On Friday, July 8 at 10:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence...

