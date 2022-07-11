ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

From fancy hotels, to stolen cars and holidays: Inside a fraudster mum's extraordinary $170K crime spree - and it's not the first time she's been caught

By Charlotte Karp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ppgim_0gba4aSF00
Pictured: Kristi Anne Barden, 46

The full extent of a serial fraudster's extraordinary crime spree has been revealed - after the mother-of-two was slapped with a four-year jail sentence for swiping more than $178,000 from her bosses.

Kristi Anne Barden, from Perth, billed her employer - an environmental consultancy group called Strategen - for luxurious holidays and a rental car, and kept a company laptop even after she was made redundant.

Her fraud campaign was carried out over a two-and-a-half-year period - between 2017 and 2020 - before she was eventually caught.

The self-described 'functioning alcoholic' pleaded guilty to one theft charge and 47 fraud charges in Western Australia's District Court on June 23.

According to court documents seen by Daily Mail Australia, the 46-year-old was working as a senior administrator when began falsifying invoices by swapping the company's bank details with her own.

In 2019, she claimed two stays Seaspray Beach Holiday Park worth more than $3000 combined, a $2800 stay at Redgum Village Dandaragan, both in regional WA - despite no field work taking place on the dates of her holidays.

The following year, she claimed a staycation at Perth's five-star hotel, COMO The Treasury - worth more than $2,700 - as a work-related expense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpLLD_0gba4aSF00
Barden claimed multiple holidays as work expenses, including a stay at the luxury COMO The Treasury (pictured) in Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8WBy_0gba4aSF00
Despite invoicing her stay at COMO The Treasury (pictured), her employer had no record of field work on the dates in her invoices

Barden rented a Mitsubishi ASX from Thrifty under her employer's name, despite having no approval to do so, and kept the car for a year after she was made redundant in October 2020.

The car was reported as stolen after Strategen was slapped with a $28,000 invoice for the hire - but when Thrifty contacted her about it, Barden said she had nothing to do with the vehicle since her redundancy.

It was found abandoned with a smashed window a month later, in February 2021 - when police were attending the vehicle, Barden approached them and asked if she could retrieve her sunglasses from inside.

She lied and told offices that she was allowed to keep the car as part of her redundancy package, and handed the keys to police.

When investigators raided her Perth home, they found a HP laptop owned by her employer, which she was not allowed to keep after she was forced out of the company.

Barden was arrested in May last year and accused of siphoning a total of $178,107.03 from Strategen.

Her lawyer Roisin Keating told the court Barden describes herself as a 'functioning alcoholic' who was abusing pain medication and drinking two bottles of wine each night to deal with trauma associated with being in a violent relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvYWC_0gba4aSF00
Barden rented a Mitsubishi ASX from Thrifty (stock image) under her employer's name, despite having no approval to do so
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bomay_0gba4aSF00
The Mitsubishi ASX (stock image) was reported as stolen after Strategen was slapped with a $28,000 invoice for the hire

'In the months preceding this offending, Ms Barden had commenced a relationship which was unfortunately marred with violence and psychological abuse,' Ms Keating said in court on June 23.

'That relationship ended in 2018, but when it did, your Honour, Ms Barden was left, as I say, with significant debts.'

Barden, who has been jailed for similar offences once in 2010 and again in 2013, knew her actions were wrong but thought, 'I'm not going to get away with this, but I'll just do it while I can', according to Ms Keating.

During her sentencing, Judge Wendy Gillan said the defendant 'resorted to the offending to alleviate the feelings of stress and, it would appear from the submissions made today, also debt'.

The judge also outlined Barden's complex upbringing and misfortunes she endured in her early adult life - growing up in a strict and religious household, being homeschooled, and having very few friends as a result.

She left home as a young adult to live with her grandparents, and is still in the process of rebuilding relationships with her immediate family.

At 18, Barden was in a car accident so severe she had to relearn to walk and talk again, but which left her with chronic back problems.

Her first husband died in aa horrific incident, leaving her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmZfj_0gba4aSF00
When police raided her house, they found a HP laptop (stock image) that belonged to her employer

Though she and her second husband separated, they have two teenagers together and maintained a good relationship.

Barden never lost custody of her children, but the court heard she continually defrauded her employer to provide for them.

Judge Gillan accepted Barden's remorse for her two-year fraud campaign, but questioned how sorry she could really be - given her criminal record.

'Presumably she was remorseful for that offending as well,' the judge said.

'So her remorse, even if I accept that she’s remorseful and I’m more than happy to accept that she’s remorseful, but how far does that take things by way of mitigation?'

Judge Gillan told Barden her crimes involved 'substantial dishonesty' and that she abused her position of trust within the company.

'You will be a real risk of reoffending because you’ve engaged in psychological intervention in the past, and that has not put you off on this occasion,' she said.

'But that doesn’t mean that you’re not capable of addressing your issues going forward, but you will have to do that before you could - I could have found, really, that you were at no risk of further offending in the future.'

Barden hopes to reenter the workforce upon her release from jail, but plans to seek 'menial employment' - where she wouldn't be responsible for finances or bookkeeping.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Inside the 'gates of hell': Couple who trafficked more than 40 Slovakian orphaned 'slaves' into Britain and forced them to work at their car wash while stealing £300,000 from their accounts to blow on gambling and cars are jailed

A couple trafficked more than 40 Slovakian 'slaves' and forced them to do nearly £1m worth of work for free to fund their gambling addiction. Maros Tancos and Joanna Gomulska, both 46, were the ringleaders of a modern slavery and human trafficking operation in Bristol have been jailed for a total of 25 years.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Crime Spree#Vehicles#Hotels#Sentencing#District Court#Daily Mail Australia#Treasury#Mitsubishi Asx
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
Daily Mail

American cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor in her pyjamas outside her home walks FREE after serving less than five years in jail

A former Minneapolis cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor after she called 911 about a potential sexual assault outside her home has walked free from jail. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on the night of July 15, 2017, as he and fellow officer Matthew Harrity arrived at her home to investigate the disturbance.
YOGA
Daily Mail

'I Michael Myers'ed my sister': Police tell court what TikToker teen, 16, said after she was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old disabled sister

A teenage TikToker accused of stabbing her sleeping sister to death joked to cops that she 'Michael Myers'ed' her, a court in Pennsylvania heard. Claire Miller, 16, was 14 when wheelchair-bound Helen, 19, was murdered at their family home in Manheim Township, Lancaster County last February. The high schooler was...
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bank of America worker, 42, who faked terminal cancer in £1.8m insurance scam and blew the money on cars, property, and private education for his children is jailed for six years

A former Bank of America worker who faked having terminal cancer as part of a series of scams worth a combined £1.8 million has been jailed for more than six years. Rajesh Ghedia, 42, falsely said he would be dead within 12 months, faking medical documentation and letters from a consultant to claim insurance money between October 2020 and May last year.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Police launch urgent hunt for man, 26, who carries out 'random attacks' as people are warned not to approach him after he absconded from hospital

Police are urgently seeking help to trace a man they believe may pose 'a significant risk to the public' after he absconded from hospital. Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud had been detained under the Mental Health Act and is considered a risk to the public because he had a history of carrying out random serious assaults.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

483K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy