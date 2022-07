EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is known for changing the lives of amateur golfers. But it’s not just the golfers who are benefiting. “If you have kids that are educated, that’s just a great start for them in their life, and that’s what we really want to try and do,” said Ron Romain, CEO of United Leasing and Finance.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO