Kourtney Kardashian Slams Paparazzi For Selling Pictures Of Her Amid Husband Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

It’s Kourtney Kardashian against the paparazzi. The super-famous family have had a long standing, love/hate symbiotic relationship with photographers. But after the recent hospitalization of her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney is slamming them for selling misleading pictures of her.

As reported by Entertainment Online, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories to express her anger. Kourtney wrote, “And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)….I didn’t forget about you.” She concluded, “A new level of low, monetizing off our of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side…shame you.”

That same day, she opened up about Travis’ medical scare and her appreciation for their well-wishers. She wrote in her Stories, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.” Kourtney added, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative.”

Travis also shared details about his ordeal. He explained in his Stories, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Photos of the newlyweds arriving at West Hills hospital surfaced on June 28th. He was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance. A source shared, “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

[Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC]