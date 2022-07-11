ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Cheer Star Jerry Harris Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison After Pleading Guilty To Charges Of Sexual Abuse And Child Pornography

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vLqq_0gba11wo00

Netflix’s docuseries Cheer debuted in January of 2020 and the show following the competitive world of cheerleading quickly became a hit. And no one was more beloved on the show than Jerry Harris. The always positive cheerleader was so popular, he nabbed a correspondent gig for the Oscars.

But by September of 2020, Jerry’s star was tarnished and he quickly fell from grace. Two teenage brothers sued Jerry, alleging that he solicited sex and nude photos from them. They were 13 years old at the time of the incident. Later that week, Jerry was arrested on suspicion of child pornography. Then three months later, a seven-count indictment was issued against him. The indictment accused Jerry of multiple sexual criminal acts across multiple states. They acts all involving minors. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Now People is reporting that Jerry was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. His sentence comes after changing his plea to guilty on 2 of the 7 counts. Jerry appeared in court for the sentencing and was joined by close family and friends. Once Jerry serves his 12 years, he is ordered to complete 8 years of court-supervised release.

Prosecutors wanted Jerry to serve 15 years, NBC News reported. They alleged that he used “his status as a competitive cheerleader, his social media persona, and eventually his celebrity and money” to convince minor boys to send him sexually inappropriate photos and messages. Prosecutors also argued that Jerry proclaimed himself to be “mentor who could be trusted.” And that he paid his victims for sexual conduct. If they declined, he allegedly “threatened to disseminate the videos they had sent if they refused to continue.”

Jerry’s legal team requested a more lenient sentence of 6 years. They pointed to the fact that Jerry suffered sexual abuse himself. They claim that he was also underage at the time of his abuse, which caused him to have a “skewed version of what he understood to be appropriate relationships.” Jerry’s lawyers have not yet responded for comment.

In accordance with the plea deal with prosecutors, the other 5 charges were dropped, The New York Times reported. Back when he changed his plea, Jerry defense team told People about his decision to plead guilty. They stated he did it “because he wishes to take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case.”

His team added, “Jerry is a 22-year-old young man whose story can only be understood through the lens of the extreme poverty, sexual abuse, and neglect of his childhood. Jerry was himself exploited, manipulated, and sexually abused as a child within the cheer community in a way that perversely made him believe that this sexual conduct was somehow normal when it was not.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT 12 YEARS IS AN APPROPRIATE SENTENCE? WERE YOU SHOCKED BY THE CHARGES AGAINST JERRY?

[Photo Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images]

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence for murder, which will also be followed by 5 additional years of supervised release. However, Chauvin will also receive credit for time already served, meaning this second sentence will be an additional 20 years and five months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Sentencing#Prison#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Cheer#Nbc News
People

R. Kelly Sues Prison After Being Placed on Suicide Watch for 'Purely Punitive Reasons': Lawyer

R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges earlier this week. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said in a statement to PEOPLE Friday that the decision to put her client on suicide watch was for "purely punitive reasons" because he's a "high-profile inmate," and violates his Eighth Amendment rights.
BROOKLYN, NY
hiphop-n-more.com

R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 years in Prison

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Judge Anna Donnelly handed down the sentencing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. The legendary singer was found guilty last September of all charges that included racketeering based on sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor, and violations of the Mann Act, which barred the transport of people across state lines for sex or related use.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Fort Worth

“All Americans have the freedom to decide where they want to live,” Man accused of yelling racial slurs at minor Black boy and threatening him with a knife will spend more than two years in federal prison

A 27-year-old man accused of threatening a minor Black boy with a knife as he was yelling racial slurs at him, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for the incident that happened in 2019. The sentencing hearing took place late last month and the Assistant Attorney General said that the sentence should serve as a strong message to all future hate crime offenders, reminding everyone that they will be found accountable for the crimes they commit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy