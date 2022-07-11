ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Real Housewives of Atlanta Mid-Season Trailer Is Here: It’s All About Shereé Whitfield

By Mariah Honey
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtUVg_0gba0yXH00

Come on now, please don’t say that Shereé Whitfield is facing even more fashion show problems.

I mean we cannot forget back in 2009 when Shereè of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, held the infamous “fashion show with no fashions.” The Cleveland-native-turned-Atlanta-get-it-girl debuted as one of the original cast members back at the inception of the show, and across the years the only thing that she has spent more time “being checked for” than her home Chateau Sheree’ is her fashion line- She By Sheree.

As shared by E! News, the Season 14 RHOA mid-season trailer has been released and from the looks of things, it does not disappoint. There’s some drama between Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross and more to the whole riff going on between Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton. Drew is still tugging on Sheree’s joggers with the money stuff. But most importantly, in the trailer we can see it is finally showtime for the release of Sheree’s She By Sheree collection.

“He does not have the number of pieces he said he was gonna have,” someone reluctantly breaks it to Shereé at the very moment the fashions are being loaded into the event. Undoubtedly, Shereé is not having it at all. “Are you f*cking kidding me,” she unloads. “This cannot be another one of those f*cking times.”

The official bone-collector of RHOA pleads, “I got so much riding on this.” All while her co-stars throw all kinds of shade. First up, in comes Kenya, “all of Atlanta is waiting for this show…She By She better not disappoint.” Some shade from Drew, “She By She better have something to show for it.” Then Kandi chimes in with, “She By She better really do it this time.”

Aside from the fashion show fiasco, Shereé also finally sees her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams for the first time after he stood her up in Philadelphia. We see her confronting him with, “no nothing? …I was f*cking humiliated!” Shereé isn’t the only one catching it this season. We see Kandi and Marlo arguing multiple times. After Marlo insults Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, Kandi snaps back with, “Get a husband and then you can tell me what to do with one.” Fast forwarding to another argument between the two, we see Kandi remind Marlo that “I’m not Michelle Obama. You go low, I go low with you.”

Tyrone, Apollo Nida, Peter Thomas, Bob Whitfield and the guest of honor- Dwight Eubanks! Shereé is really bringing everyone out the woodwork for this fashion show. We can see Lisa Wu, and did we see Deshawn Snow too? This is indeed a dramatic culmination of Sheree’s entire She by Sheree legacy- and I’m here for it. I mean, this trailer is giving all kinds of peach realness!

Check out the mid-season super trailer for yourself to see all that is to come on Season 14. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE TRAILER? DO YOU THINK THAT SHEREE WILL FINALLY PULL OFF THE RELEASE OF SHE BY SHEREE? DO YOU THINK THAT MARLO HAS EARNED HER PEACH THIS SEASON? ARE YOU TEAM SHEREE OR TEAM DREW? WHO IS BEING THE MESSIEST THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Kim Fields Confirmed Kenya Moore Wasn’t the Reason She Left ‘RHOA’ — Here’s Why She Did

Actress and director Kim Fields made her TV debut in the 1970s in the age of 7, as the face of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup commercials. Shortly after, fans fell in love with Kim when she played Tootie on Diff'rent Strokes — a role she carried over into 9 seasons of the classic sitcom The Facts of Life. And, of course, who could forget iconic quotes such as “smooches” when she played Regine Hunter on Living Single.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker Speaks Out After Marlo Hampton & Sheree Whitfield Come for Kandi Burruss

Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield have been coming for Kandi Burruss. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss didn’t anticipate that she’d be Marlo Hampton’s target during the current season. In fact, she played a role in Marlo securing a peach. Regardless, Marlo doesn’t feel like she owes Kandi any loyalty. While she appeared on Carlos King’s podcast, she went all the way in. She accused Kandi of coasting throughout the seasons. In her opinion, Kandi hasn’t worked hard enough to make the money she makes from the show. And Marlo’s plan was to make Kandi “work for the check.” She also went on to accuse Kandi of not doing anything for the “Black culture.”
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former RHOA Husband Peter Thomas Calls out Phaedra Parks + Spills RHOP Tea

Peter Thomas had a lot of drama while he appeared on RHOA. When it comes to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” longtime fans probably won’t ever forget when the husbands used to play a pivotal role on the show. In fact, Peter Thomas used to get caught up in plenty of drama. And at times, cast members would even call him out. NeNe Leakes was irked by his actions. She accused him of getting way too involved in the situations involving the housewives. However, Peter never allowed NeNe or the fans to dictate his decisions. So he continued to speak his mind throughout his time on the show. Of course, he left the show after he and Cynthia Bailey divorced.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Bob Whitfield
Person
Kenya Moore
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Feels Like He Played Her As He Spends Time with Melody Holt?

A lot has changed between Melody Holt and Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Holt and Martell Holt couldn’t even co-parent at one point. Their divorce was very nasty and controversial. They seemed like a power couple at first. Then Martell’s longtime affair was revealed. Since then, Martell now has a son with Arionne Curry. And while it doesn’t seem as if she’ll appear on the show, it’s clear that the affair played a role in Martell and Melody still clashing. At one point, Melody no longer wanted to film with Martell. She also cut off communication in their real lives as well. So fans began to wonder if they would ever be able to get along for their children.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Rhoa#Showtime
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Marsau Scott Sets the Record Straight After Mugshots & Arrest Records Go Viral

The drama continues for LAMH stars LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is in the middle of an eventful Season 4. So far, LaTisha Scott has been caught up in a couple of explosive feuds. Her friendship with Melody Holt fell apart during the first season. After Martell Holt accused Marsau Scott of being unfaithful, she went to Melody for answers. Their conversation went left after Melody told LaTisha to see what Marsau was up to when he went out without her at night. LaTisha clapped back by accusing Martell of buying his longtime mistress a matching BMW. So it’s been rocky between them since. And LaTisha has accused Melody of trying to destroy her marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Page Six

Tom Arnold claims Wendy Williams axed his talk show with NeNe Leakes over purse comment

They almost had it in the bag. Tom Arnold claims he and NeNe Leakes were set to co-host their own daytime talk show by the same people who produced “The Wendy Williams Show” – until a purse feud between the reality star and the media personality derailed the gig. The former “Roseanne” star, 63, tells Page Six he “connected” with Williams’ producers after a few appearances on her titular program and was presented with the concept. “The reason they approached me is because they’d seen me go on ‘Wendy,’ and I had a great time,” he tells us. “The goal was to have...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy