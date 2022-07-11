Real Housewives of Atlanta Mid-Season Trailer Is Here: It’s All About Shereé Whitfield

Come on now, please don’t say that Shereé Whitfield is facing even more fashion show problems.

I mean we cannot forget back in 2009 when Shereè of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, held the infamous “fashion show with no fashions.” The Cleveland-native-turned-Atlanta-get-it-girl debuted as one of the original cast members back at the inception of the show, and across the years the only thing that she has spent more time “being checked for” than her home Chateau Sheree’ is her fashion line- She By Sheree.

As shared by E! News, the Season 14 RHOA mid-season trailer has been released and from the looks of things, it does not disappoint. There’s some drama between Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross and more to the whole riff going on between Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Marlo Hampton. Drew is still tugging on Sheree’s joggers with the money stuff. But most importantly, in the trailer we can see it is finally showtime for the release of Sheree’s She By Sheree collection.

“He does not have the number of pieces he said he was gonna have,” someone reluctantly breaks it to Shereé at the very moment the fashions are being loaded into the event. Undoubtedly, Shereé is not having it at all. “Are you f*cking kidding me,” she unloads. “This cannot be another one of those f*cking times.”

The official bone-collector of RHOA pleads, “I got so much riding on this.” All while her co-stars throw all kinds of shade. First up, in comes Kenya, “all of Atlanta is waiting for this show…She By She better not disappoint.” Some shade from Drew, “She By She better have something to show for it.” Then Kandi chimes in with, “She By She better really do it this time.”

Aside from the fashion show fiasco, Shereé also finally sees her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams for the first time after he stood her up in Philadelphia. We see her confronting him with, “no nothing? …I was f*cking humiliated!” Shereé isn’t the only one catching it this season. We see Kandi and Marlo arguing multiple times. After Marlo insults Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker, Kandi snaps back with, “Get a husband and then you can tell me what to do with one.” Fast forwarding to another argument between the two, we see Kandi remind Marlo that “I’m not Michelle Obama. You go low, I go low with you.”

Tyrone, Apollo Nida, Peter Thomas, Bob Whitfield and the guest of honor- Dwight Eubanks! Shereé is really bringing everyone out the woodwork for this fashion show. We can see Lisa Wu, and did we see Deshawn Snow too? This is indeed a dramatic culmination of Sheree’s entire She by Sheree legacy- and I’m here for it. I mean, this trailer is giving all kinds of peach realness!

Check out the mid-season super trailer for yourself to see all that is to come on Season 14. The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.

[Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]