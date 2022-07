(The Center Square) – The House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a hearing Monday focused on addressing high food insecurity rates among veterans. With inflation at a forty-year high of 8.6%, according to the Consumer Price Index, food and other necessary goods have become more expensive in the past year. Still, Research Economist Matthew Rabbit at the Economic Research Service reported during the hearing that veterans do not use food and nutrition assistance programs, like SNAP, as much as the general population.

