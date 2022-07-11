ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Scenes From Shamarr Allen Summer Concert At Pond

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShamarr Allen returned to Ashley Pond Park for a 2022 performance Friday in the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Hailing from the Lower 9th...

ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Reporter

Meow Wolf Co-Founder Matt King Has Died

Tragic news out of Santa Fe, as SFR has learned Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Senior Creative Director Matt King died over the weekend. He was 37. Originally from Arlington, Texas, King was either a lead or participating artist in more than two-dozen Meow Wolf projects at least, including the popular Wiggy’s Plasma Plex video arcade and Fancy Town, also known as the live concert space, within Santa Fe’s House of Eternal Return.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Celebration Of Life For Allen Robert Brown July 23

Allen Robert Brown, 73, long time resident of Los Alamos, retired LANL employee, amazingly talented watercolor artist and avid member of Los Alamos Little Theater passed away on July 20, 2020. The family was not able to properly honor him due to the pandemic. The community is invited to join...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IndieWire

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Immortalized with Bronze ‘Breaking Bad’ Statues in Albuquerque

Walter White’s empire business is now permanently in New Mexico. “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan commissioned two statues of characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to be housed in Albuquerque, New Mexico in honor of the Emmy-winning AMC series. Bryan Cranston portrayed high school teacher turned meth maker White, with Aaron Paul starring as White’s business associate, surrogate son, and drug dealer. “Breaking Bad,” which concluded in 2013, spurred the Netflix film “El Camino” and AMC’s prequel spin-off series “Better Call Saul,” centered on the origins of Bob Odenkirk’s cracked attorney.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Yosina Archuleta July 11, 2022

Yosina Archuleta, a lifelong resident of Los Alamos, passed away peacefully July 11, at the age of 99 after a brief illness. She was a loving mother and homemaker. She was a happy-go-lucky lady with a very optimistic outlook on life. She loved gardening, dancing, visiting with her grand-kids, and was a wonderful caregiver for her son James.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Jacob Gallegos

Jacob Gallegos unexpectedly passed away on July 3rd, 2022 at the age of 42 in Albuquerque, NM at 8:15 am. Jacob is survived by his children; Destiny Gallegos, Terrance Gallegos, Christan Smart, Eyleah Valdez, and Brandon Mazzarise; his parents; Mary Louise Gallegos and George Gallegos; his siblings; Carlos Gallegos and Alicia Parker; his nieces and nephews; Devirae Gallegos, Eric Parker, and Jordan Cruz; his granddaughters; Ava Valdez, Millie Mazzarise and Amisti Smart; his God daughter; Adrianna Martinez; aunts and uncles; Veronica Porter, Robert Cruz, Roberta Gallegos, and Antonia Gallegos; his godparents; Emily and Louis Encines as well as numerous friends and family. He is preceded by his grandparents; Alice Cruz, Richard Gallegos (Chico bear), Magdalena Gallegos (Mama bear); his brother-in-law and lifelong childhood friend; Shawn Smart; and his uncle; Steve Porter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: J. Arthur Freed June 21, 2022

J. Arthur Freed, 92, died on June 21, 2022 in Los Alamos, NM. He was a long-time resident of Los Alamos, helping to provide library service for the Los Alamos National Laboratory from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. He was the Head Librarian/Group Leader of the Library Services Group (IS-4) during 1970-1990.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Obituary: Nancy Barnes Dec. 27, 1952 – April 15, 2022

Nancy Barnes, 69, passed away on April 15, 2022, in Los Alamos, NM. Nancy was born on December 27, 1952, in Webster City, IA to her parents Joe and Fran Segar. When Nancy was six years old, her family moved to Los Alamos, NM where she spent the majority of her life.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Western New Mexico Mariachi band representing at national conference

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Mariachi Plata,” a group of college musicians from Western New Mexico University are representing their school and the state at a national conference in Albuquerque. The “Mariachi Spectacular” is a week of events around Albuquerque that brings together Mariachi musicians. The group from WNMU will attend workshops during the week and compete with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Reminder: Leadership Los Alamos Meet & Greet July 14

LLA Class of 2022 Orientation at Bandelier. Photo by Kateri Morris. Anyone interested in learning more about Leadership Los Alamos (LLA) is invited to attend a “meet and greet” 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op in Central Park Square. The Board of Directors and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos ScienceFest 2022 Schedule For July 13

6 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Hydrogen & Clean Energy, Bradbury Science Museum. Panel discussion on the facets of Hydrogen and fuel cells, efforts in New Mexico and surrounding region to change our carbon footprint. Guest panelists include Rod Borup, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, Duncan McBranch, New Mexico Region Progress on Hydrogen HUBs, and George Guthrie, iWEST – On the road to carbon neutrality in the Intermountain West. Due to LANL COVID regulations the event will have limited capacity and require masks for attendees. Please register here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe opens new rain garden

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is celebrating the completion of a new rain garden. The city hosted a ribbon-cutting on the Brother’s Lane Rain Garden and Camino Escondido Stilling Basins on Tuesday afternoon. The garden collects stormwater from east Alameda and diverts the runoff through filtration basins. That water will then slow […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is grieving the death of one of its chimpanzees. They announced on Monday that Thunder died because of the Shigella Bacteria. The 22-year-old chimpanzee passed away on Saturday. The BioPark says he started showing signs of gastrointestinal illness. They say that no other chimpanzees are showing signs of the infection but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Atlas Obscura

New Mexico Steam Locomotive & Railroad Historical Society

Located on an industrial siding in Albuquerque, the volunteers for the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society have been working for over 20 years to restore the Atchison Topeka & Santa Fe locomotive 2926 to operating condition. ATSF 2926, a 4-8-4 “Northern,” is one of 30 in the 2900 series built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]

