Seeing is disbelieving! People who went too far when editing their pictures aren't fooling anyone
By Eve Tawfick For Mailonline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Everyone edits their pictures from time to time and there are a lot of apps out there that will let you achieve that dream figure- with no gym work required!
Visualchase.com has showcased some editing fails from around the world that you don't need an eagle eye to spot.
One woman from South Korea with a beautiful natural face quite literally edited herself into a triangle.
A man from the US had an American Psycho moment with his strange Patrick Bateman style false throwback photo - his current photo looked nothing like the hyper-edited image he posted.
Meanwhile, a family from the US posed for a sweet photo with their children, but the mother decided she would look better with meter wide hips.
And a couple posing in the park looked like the next installment of the Chucky series and were fooling no-one with their puppet like face edits.
A woman from Nashville made a wintery montage of herself with a cup of Starbuck's coffee inside of her car, and has photoshopped snow into the car's interior. The photos themselves are actually quite nice - but the fake snow and gleeful out of window shot are just a bit to false.
Here are FEMAIL's top picks of photoshop fails from around the world.
An upstate New York TV anchor who was suspended over an incoherent broadcast where she appeared drunk was often 'intoxicated' at work, according to producers. Heather Kovar has quit her job at WRGB CBS-6, a station in Schenectady, after a video of her final show went viral. She slurred her...
FACEBOOK knows a lot more about you than you might think. The nosy app keeps track of your location, interests and more in order to target you with adverts. Much of the data the U.S. tech behemoth stores about you is available to view in your profile settings. A bit...
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
Young Aussie jockey Leah Kilner has been moved out of intensive care after emerging from coma following a horror fall during a race earlier this month. Kilner was moved to the high dependency unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane and was breathing unaided. The really good news is...
Dirty, no-good scammers are always utilizing different mediums in order to get you to fork over your hard-earned cash, personal information, or both. There are all sorts of methods that they use to employ this. One of the most common cons are "phishing" scams sent from email addresses that appear to be genuine official corporate or government correspondence, but upon further inspection come from domains that don't coincide with whoever these dastardly criminals are pretending to be.
An 88-year-old man who spent most of his life believing he was an orphan after growing up in a 'cruel' foundling hospital has recalled his utter shock at discovering he had a loving mother who longed to take care of him throughout his childhood. Mark Chesterfield, of Devon, appears on...
Busi Lurayi (Busisiwe Lurayi), a South Africa-born actress best known for Wild at Heart and ER has tragically died. The star passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her home in Tembisa, Gauteng, South Africa. What happened? Here's what you should know. Article continues below advertisement. What was Busi...
Jane Seymour's son Kris Keach has tied the know with his beautiful bride Miso in a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. The couple originally wed in December 2021 in the garden of Jane’s stunning Malibu estate but have hosted a second gathering for Miso's family and friends to attend. And...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
This is the emotional moment a father-of-one is reunited with his older brother from whom he was separated as as child, on Long Lost Family. Murray Phillips, 49, grew up in a children's home in Staffordshire with his brother Ricky, who tucked him in every night, before the pair were adopted together.
David Beckham today told of his agony at feeling 'helpless' against a stalker who left his daughter Harper scared to leave her home - after the obsessed fan tried to pick her up from school. Sharon Bell, 58, was charged with harassing former Manchester United and England midfielder David with...
Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
This is the incredible moment a group of tourists survived being hit by an ice avalanche caused by a glacier that collapsed on them as they were hiking. Nine British and one American tourist were on a guided tour of the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan when a glacier crashed down the side of a cliff.
Elon Musk is 'legally wrong' in backing out of $44 billion Twitter takeover and analysts say if he is forced to buy the company it will 'die slowly and painfully' as a CNBC host claims the billionaire 'may face jail time' if he refuses. CNBC's David Faber made the claim...
Click here to read the full article. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish products. This time, we found one that many are calling “Botox in a...
A woman has delighted some TikTok users by sharing how she keeps her swimming pool in the front garden for all the children on her council estate to use - while others have claimed the set-up is ‘grim’. UK-based Jackie Bielby decided to place the 6ft pool in...
An American Airlines passenger has revealed that she and other travelers were forced to vacate a plane set to take off because the pilots had reached a cap on their flying time - all after enduring a five hour delay. The incident, which occurred Saturday at in North Carolina's Charlotte...
LITTLE or no phone signal is always pretty frustrating. Especially if you see 5G or 4G on your iPhone but can't actually get any service. More often that not, it's a sign that the network is overcrowded, which is why they tend to grind to a halt during busy events like festivals.
Camilla has praised the 'very natural' photography skills of the Duchess of Cambridge as she revealed a picture that Prince Charles 'approves of' that was taken 'in the garden with lots of laughs'. The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken about guest editing Country Life magazine, which will contain a number...
A TikToker who described himself as the 'king of Mexico' grossly showed how far his wealth could go when he used his luxury car fleet to create a traffic jam on a bridge in Mexico. The viral video that has been removed shows Rodolfo Márquez, who is known on the...
Comments / 0