Seeing is disbelieving! People who went too far when editing their pictures aren't fooling anyone

 2 days ago

Everyone edits their pictures from time to time and there are a lot of apps out there that will let you achieve that dream figure- with no gym work required!

Visualchase.com has showcased some editing fails from around the world that you don't need an eagle eye to spot.

One woman from South Korea with a beautiful natural face quite literally edited herself into a triangle.

A man from the US had an American Psycho moment with his strange Patrick Bateman style false throwback photo - his current photo looked nothing like the hyper-edited image he posted.

Meanwhile, a family from the US posed for a sweet photo with their children, but the mother decided she would look better with meter wide hips.

And a couple posing in the park looked like the next installment of the Chucky series and were fooling no-one with their puppet like face edits.

A woman from Nashville made a wintery montage of herself with a cup of Starbuck's coffee inside of her car, and has photoshopped snow into the car's interior. The photos themselves are actually quite nice - but the fake snow and gleeful out of window shot are just a bit to false.

Here are FEMAIL's top picks of photoshop fails from around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvy6o_0gbZyNIe00
This South Korean woman had no need to alter her face into an upside down triangle, the natural beauty now looks like a pizza slice with features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auP26_0gbZyNIe00
Are you hiding tennis balls in there? This wavey tennis court suggests some Photoshop has been applied
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjT18_0gbZyNIe00
No room for organs? This woman seemed to have made her torso look unnaturally thin 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di1nK_0gbZyNIe00
The couple that alters together, stays together - this pair from the US in matching Guccihave not only amended their faces, but the female has altered her stomach into a strange square and is hoping the fakeness will be carried away by the waves in the background.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQapG_0gbZyNIe00
Groom of Chucky - We don't know if this woman is posing next to her husband or a terrifying wax figure in this US park picture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYIeS_0gbZyNIe00
These hips do lie - This cute family photo from the US is beautiful, but the mother has made her hips so large they take up the whole picture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvWys_0gbZyNIe00
This photo, taken on the streets of New York, is quite stylish - but in the process of looking skinny this woman ended up making her arms look inhumanly large in proportion with her body.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVYZv_0gbZyNIe00
Not so booty-licious: It's become commonplace for women to fake Kardashian curves but this woman's reflection is a lot more deflated. Embrace your natural figure!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TN4vP_0gbZyNIe00
Black-fishing: There's quite a stir about black-fishing and this US man is toeing the line with his fake tan, lips and dreads
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXDig_0gbZyNIe00
Patrick Fake-man: This man is as deluded as the American Psycho himself if he thinks he's fooling anyone with this photo, where he looks like a knock off Bateman 20 years younger than he actually is. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8bK4_0gbZyNIe00
A pair of Russian dolls: These besties clearly wanted to look more like a Renaissance painting than real life human beings. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UX7M_0gbZyNIe00
We have no idea why this woman has altered her already perfect figure, but this bathroom mirror exposed her!

