Three people shot at Long Island mansion pool party

By Gustaf Kilander
 2 days ago

Three people have been shot at a pool party hosted at a mansion on Long Island in New York.

Authorities say the shooting took place at The Mansion at Glen Cove, which boasts 187 rooms and is located on the Long Island Gold Coast , NBC New York reported.

Police say that at least 150 people were present at the party in Nassau County . The annual event was known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration and took place on Sunday, according to social media advertisements.

An Instagram account said the party was “NYC’s only premium open format music pool party with Bottle, Food and Hookah Service -- with RSVPs a MUST”.

The rapper Big Fendi has been credited with discovering Nicki Minaj as well as allowing Sean “Diddy” Combs to use the name “Dirty Money” for a musical duo, according to MTV.

On Sunday at around 5pm, a fight began at the party, according to officials. It remains unclear what prompted the altercation, but Glen Cove police said that a security guard attempted to step in and gunshots then rung out.

Police added that the guard was shot, as were two of the party attendees. All of the wounded were taken to hospital for care and are believed to be okay.

Earlier on Sunday, law enforcement wrote on Facebook that “an incident where a shot was fired at a private event” had occurred.

A luxury hotel, The Mansion at Glen Cove is usually used for weddings and fundraisers. Police in the area said that they can’t remember responding to this kind of an incident at the venue in recent decades, or possibly ever, NBC New York reported.

Pamela Panzenbeck, the mayor of Glen Cove, said the shooting was “upsetting and disappointing”, adding that the town wouldn’t provide similar permits for such events at the mansion.

“These were not Glen Cove people. They came in from out of town,” Ms Panzenbeck said. “It won’t happen again.”

