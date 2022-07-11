ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island car crash – At least two teenagers dead after major car crash left their Ford Mustang ‘split in half’

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago

AT least two teenagers have been killed after a major car crash in New York.

A Ford Mustang was split in half following the horror accident in Staten Island on July 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SZIfO_0gbZucuv00
At least two teens have been killed in a horror car smash in Staten Island Credit: Citizen

Emergency crews said two teens died after a Mustang collided with an SUV, NBC New York reports.

A 16-year-old girl and a boy, 15, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the New York Post.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she died, according to reports.

The Mustang's driver, a 16-year-old-boy, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Pictures from the scene show the wreckage of the mangled Mustang.

New York Fire Department officials confirmed that six people have been taken to hospital.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as investigations into the accident are underway.

stopthebullshit
2d ago

I’m 16 and driving a Mustang.. let me see how fast it canGo , kids because you have a mustang you must be driving within the speed limits. Ask the families which YOU hurt and killed 🙏🏻how they feel

