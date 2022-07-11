Sam Underhill ruled out of England's series decider against Australia with concussion, becoming the latest casualty in Eddie Jones' ranks after Tom Curry and Maro Itoje also flew home early following head issues

England's plans for the series decider against Australia have been dealt a blow after Sam Underhill was ruled out with concussion.

The flanker is the latest casualty in England's ranks, following Tom Curry and Maro Itoje, who have both flown home early.

No replacements will be flown out, however, after fellow flanker Jack Willis was given the all clear on a rib injury.

Willis pulled out of the second Test at the last minute and he will challenge Lewis Ludlam for the No 7 jersey ahead of Saturday's finale.

England travelled to Sydney on Sunday afternoon, bruised by the punishing collisions but boosted by their first victory in five games.

It has been a punishing series for both sides, with the Wallabies primed to draft in reinforcements and Jones granting his players two days off to recover.

'We need to freshen them up because it was a tough game,' said Jones.

Ededie Jones has granted his players two days off to recover after their victory on Saturday

'We're down at Coogee Beach which is the best place in the world to freshen up. There's nowhere better in the world to freshen up so we'll go down there.

'We're at Wylie's Baths on Monday, which used to be the old rugby league haunt. They'd drink on the weekend and then sort themselves out at Wylie's Baths on the Monday.

'I'm just hopeful that we don't have any rugby league behaviour. We're public school rugby boys, we behave ourselves! We'll have good recovery on Monday and get back to training on Tuesday and Wednesday.'