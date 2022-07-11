ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sam Underhill ruled out of England's series decider against Australia with concussion, becoming the latest casualty in Eddie Jones' ranks after Tom Curry and Maro Itoje also flew home early following head issues

By Nik Simon for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

England's plans for the series decider against Australia have been dealt a blow after Sam Underhill was ruled out with concussion.

The flanker is the latest casualty in England's ranks, following Tom Curry and Maro Itoje, who have both flown home early.

No replacements will be flown out, however, after fellow flanker Jack Willis was given the all clear on a rib injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTvtM_0gbZu7pl00
Sam Underhill has been ruled out of England's series decider against Australia with concussion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Z0VY_0gbZu7pl00
Underhill is the latest casualty in the England squad following Tom Curry and Maro Itoje
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4322OI_0gbZu7pl00

Willis pulled out of the second Test at the last minute and he will challenge Lewis Ludlam for the No 7 jersey ahead of Saturday's finale.

England travelled to Sydney on Sunday afternoon, bruised by the punishing collisions but boosted by their first victory in five games.

It has been a punishing series for both sides, with the Wallabies primed to draft in reinforcements and Jones granting his players two days off to recover.

'We need to freshen them up because it was a tough game,' said Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2dZE_0gbZu7pl00
No replacements will be flown out after flanker Jack Willis was given the all clear on a rib injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZAUXq_0gbZu7pl00
Ededie Jones has granted his players two days off to recover after their victory on Saturday

'We're down at Coogee Beach which is the best place in the world to freshen up. There's nowhere better in the world to freshen up so we'll go down there.

'We're at Wylie's Baths on Monday, which used to be the old rugby league haunt. They'd drink on the weekend and then sort themselves out at Wylie's Baths on the Monday.

'I'm just hopeful that we don't have any rugby league behaviour. We're public school rugby boys, we behave ourselves! We'll have good recovery on Monday and get back to training on Tuesday and Wednesday.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Premier League clubs are considering segregating players at training grounds based on their vaccination status this winter in a bid to prevent outbreaks of Covid

English clubs are exploring ways of restricting the impact of a Covid spike, including the idea of separating players according to their vaccination status. The issue is back under the spotlight after Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to miss the club's tour of America due to their vaccination status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We got scammed!': Liverpool fans worry over Darwin Nunez after video of new £85m striker's awful misses in training goes viral... with one moaning 'bring back Sadio Mane' and another branding him 'the next Andy Carroll'

Liverpool fans are becoming worried about £85million record signing Darwin Nunez after a video of his terrible misses in pre-season training went viral. The Reds are currently on a tour of Thailand as they prepare for the new Premier League season with the new striker among the squad. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#England#Wallabies
Daily Mail

F1 commentator is SUSPENDED after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic' during live coverage of the Austrian Grand Prix... with Belgian TV channel 'strongly condemning' slur

A French Formula One commentator has been suspended after calling Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll 'autistic'. Lionel Froissart, 64, was working for Belgian channel RTBF Sport when he labelled Stroll as 'autistic' live on a broadcast of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. Froissart's remark was immediately countered by his co-commentator...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

So do we REALLY need to start wearing masks all over again? As other countries start to make face coverings mandatory amid case surges, experts are divided over whether Britain should do the same

Do you still wear a face mask to go shopping, say, or on public transport? If so, you're in the minority — but for how long?. Millions of us ditched masks in January when the Government axed their requirement by law. But against a rising tide of cases, hospital trusts in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Devon and Wales have reinstated guidance urging people to mask-up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Aston Villa are open to selling young midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer... with Steven Gerrard leaving England U19 Euros winner out of tour of Australia amid refusal to sign new deal 'that has been in place for some time'

Aston Villa are willing to sell youngster Carney Chukwuemeka this summer after a contract stand-off cost him a place on the club’s tour of Australia. Boss Steven Gerrard revealed the 18-year-old, whose deal expires at the end of the coming season, had been left behind amid his reluctance to sign a new one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling takes part in his first Chelsea training session after his £50m move from Man City was confirmed... as he gets down to work under the Los Angeles sun in his new club's pre-season tour of the USA

Raheem Sterling has taken part in his first Chelsea training session just hours after his £50million move from Manchester City was confirmed. The 27-year-old has become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era after penning a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week with Thomas Tuchel's side. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen will have a medical at Burnley after holding talks to join Vincent Kompany's side having impressed at Coventry last season... and the Man City legend also wants Liam Delap on loan

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, who turned down a move to Feyenoord to fight for his place, is discussing a move to Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Maatsen, 20, joined Chelsea in 2018 after beginning his career with Dutch side Feyenoord and has spent the last two seasons on loan at Charlton Athletic and Coventy City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joe Cole hails Raheem Sterling as 'one of England's best players' and admits Chelsea's ability to land the former Manchester City forward for £50m this summer is 'great business' for the Premier League giants

Joe Cole thinks Raheem Sterling is 'one of England's best players' and says Chelsea's decision to sign the 27-year-old was 'great business'. Sterling completed a £50million move to Chelsea on Wednesday - penning a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week. Cole thinks Sterling will 'help the young players'...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Serge Gnabry 'is close to signing a new contract at Bayern Munich in a major blow to his Premier League suitors... with forward satisfied with latest contract offer after reluctance to sign on following initial talks'

Serge Gnabry is set to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich after being satisfied by the latest contract offer from the Bundesliga giants, according to reports in Germany. The 26-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena has appeared far from certain this summer, with his current contract at the German giants expiring next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira 'has an agreement to join Valencia', his agent reveals, and says the player will have 'an important meeting' over the move... but claims Mikel Arteta wants to keep him in north London

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira has an agreement in place to sign for LaLiga side Valencia this summer, according to his agent. The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan - at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively - and has not appeared to be in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta, with his future placed in huge doubt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling's arrival at Chelsea will take the club's levels to new heights, insists Mason Mount... with England midfielder backing new signing to become leader under Thomas Tuchel after £50m move

Raheem Sterling will raise the levels at Chelsea after completing a stunning £50million move from Manchester City, insists England team-mate Mason Mount. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week with Thomas Tuchel's side. He spent seven years at...
MLS
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores STUNNER straight from Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal-kick... but Barcelona can only manage a 1-1 draw against FIFTH-tier Olot in their first pre-season friendly

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's stunning goal was not enough to earn Barcelona victory in their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 1-1 draw with fifth-tier side Olot. The former Arsenal striker latched on to a wonderful long ball from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, before finding an exceptional finish from outside the box to beat the advanced goalkeeper and give the Catalan giants the lead in the 28th minute.
MLS
Daily Mail

Former Southampton striker Shane Long makes 'fairytale' return to Reading 11 years after leaving the club by signing one-year contract

Reading have re-signed free agent striker Shane Long. The Republic of Ireland striker left Reading in 2011. The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Royals after leaving Premier League Southampton following the expiration of his contract. The Irishman, who first arrived in Berkshire as an 18-year-old in June...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling completes stunning £50m move to Chelsea as England winger becomes first post-Roman Abramovich arrival at Stamford Bridge to kick off the Todd Boehly revolution

Raheem Sterling completed his £50million move to Chelsea and vowed to 'do his talking on the pitch'. The London-raised 27-year-old has returned to the capital from Manchester City to pen a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly will soon complete a £34m move from Napoli,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag given boost as Harry Maguire returns to training alongside Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford as Manchester United take to the pitch in Australia just days after dismantling Liverpool in Bangkok

Harry Maguire has returned to training for Manchester United after missing out on the club's 4-0 victory over Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday. The centre-back sat out the pre-season friendly after picking up a knock during one of their training sessions on the weekend and spent Monday working on his fitness.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

483K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy