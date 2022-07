The Kern River Chorus celebrated its new charter June 11 at the Senior Center. The purpose of the party was to acknowledge and celebrate the new group. Their singing group is no longer women only or only acapella. The Kern River Chorus is for men and women, any age, to sing. Some of their songs will be acapella but some of them will be accompanied by music. The chorus needs more men to join the group, though anyone who can sing is welcome.

KERN COUNTY, CA