Local births from July 2-7, 2022

QUINCY — Blessing Hospital recently opened a retail pharmacy within the hospital to increase the chances patients will take the medication their provider has prescribed. In a press release, Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief medical officer of Blessing Health System, said, “Prescription medications are key components of a patient’s treatment plan. People cannot get better or manage their condition successfully without taking medication, if prescribed by their provider. Yet national statistics tell us as many as 30 percent of medication prescriptions are never filled. This new pharmacy choice is designed to improve first-dose prescription medication compliance locally.”
Comments / 0