Local births from July 2-7, 2022

QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Based on rapid testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) laboratories, the Department identified 16 residents and 10 staff positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive residents are presenting with mild symptoms. However, in the last several days, four veterans were transported to the emergency department out of caution. Two veterans remain hospitalized for conditions unrelated to COVID-19 symptoms.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO