Quincy, IL

Local births from July 2-7, 2022

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 3 days ago

A daughter born to Nathaniel Carter and Kelsey Hull of Pittsfield at 12:56 a.m. July 2, 2022. A daughter born to...

muddyrivernews.com

muddyrivernews.com

DAILY MUDDY: A wrap on Lovelace, but Adrian is back in the news

Ashley is back from summer break and talks about Judge Robert Adrian’s press tour and she discusses the $4.5 million that Curt Lovelace will receive from the City of Quincy and Adams County. The Abbey, Utopia, Harvey’s Furniture, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and The Liquor Booth bring you...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Quincy to see 14 new events this year and next

QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD/KHQA) — The Quincy City Council has learned that 14 new events this year and next in Quincy can be attributed to a city program approved last year by the Council. Executive Director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors' Bureau Holly Cain told the Council Monday...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Muddy River News This Week: Adams County Fair

Bob Gough talks to Melissa Shriver-Hackamack about what’s new and what’s coming back to this year’s Adams County Fair. Muddy River News is furnished by Harvey’s. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a print of this story. We will print it for you on matte photo paper to keep forever.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Van Camp selected to replace Gilbert on Quincy Park Board; commissioners give consent for Bull House to apply for landmark status

QUINCY — Jeff Van Camp has served his city in many capacities. Besides his full-time job as executive director of the Chaddock Children’s Foundation, Van Camp was a commissioner for the Quincy Park Board from 2011 to 2015. He was a 6th Ward alderman, ran for mayor in 2017, is a past president of the Quincy Public Library Board of Trustees, served with Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers and now is a member of the Great River Economic Development Foundation board.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Aeronautics committee concerned that EAS proposals only call for single-engine planes at Quincy Regional Airport

QUINCY — Interim airport director Gabriel Hanafin hopes representatives from the two airlines bidding to become Quincy’s essential air service provider will make presentations before a Quincy City Council meeting in late July or early August. However, members of the Aeronautics Committee expressed reluctance during Wednesday’s meeting in...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Veterans’ Home seeing spike in COVID cases

QUINCY — The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Based on rapid testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) laboratories, the Department identified 16 residents and 10 staff positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive residents are presenting with mild symptoms. However, in the last several days, four veterans were transported to the emergency department out of caution. Two veterans remain hospitalized for conditions unrelated to COVID-19 symptoms.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Curtis Lovelace wins $4.5M lawsuit against Adams County, Quincy Police

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Curtis Lovelace will receive $4.5 million from a civil lawsuit. It's a story that has been making headlines since 2006, when Lovelace's first wife, Cory, died. Attorney Curtis Lovelace was indicted for first degree murder eight years after his first wife died when the case...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

County OKs quit claim for former Iowan property

LEE COUNTY - After a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate, the Lee County Supervisors Monday approved committing $100,000 to the Riverview Park and Marina restoration project. The board approved the funds at Monday's regular meeting after voting down a motion from Supervisor Garry Seyb to commit $250,000 to the project...
LEE COUNTY, IA
#Blessing Hospital
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing Hospital hopes retail pharmacy will help decrease admissions

QUINCY — Blessing Hospital recently opened a retail pharmacy within the hospital to increase the chances patients will take the medication their provider has prescribed. In a press release, Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief medical officer of Blessing Health System, said, “Prescription medications are key components of a patient’s treatment plan. People cannot get better or manage their condition successfully without taking medication, if prescribed by their provider. Yet national statistics tell us as many as 30 percent of medication prescriptions are never filled. This new pharmacy choice is designed to improve first-dose prescription medication compliance locally.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy receives EAS proposals from two airlines; public forums to be scheduled with both

QUINCY — The Aeronautics Committee will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss proposals from two airlines to become the essential air service provider for Quincy Regional Airport. Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin said the U.S. Department of Transportation received proposals from San Francisco-based Boutique Air and from Southern Airways Express...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

County Board doles out another $1.7 million in COVID cash

QUINCY — The Adams County Board signed off on a little more than $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending at Tuesday night’s meeting. So with $6.5 million spent and another $7.4 million in projects under review, the county has nearly exhausted the money it received by the federal government following the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Drill on July 7 tests emergency response to mass exposure of hazardous substance in Adams County

QUINCY — Four Adams County organizations recently tested their ability to respond in a coordinated manner to a mass exposure of a hazardous substance in Quincy. The organizations that partnered in the planning and execution of the full-scale community emergency response exercise on July 7 were the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, Adams County Ambulance, Quincy Fire Department and Blessing Hospital. The organizations conducted a debriefing on the exercise on Friday, July 8.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from June 27 to July 1, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. K and E Limited Partnership of Springfield sold a retail establishment...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
muddyrivernews.com

QU announces recipients of fall 2022 presidential scholarships

QUINCY — Two incoming students at Quincy University recently were awarded a 2022 Father Augustus Tolton Presidential Scholarship, the most prestigious academic scholarship offered to undergraduate students at QU, to Luxe Hitzeroth of Quincy and Benjamin Grindel of Smithtown, N.Y. “Each year, Quincy University welcomes a talented freshman class...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 11, 2022

Artur L Nunn 45) 205 Stadium Dr for FTA Forgery & Possession of Meth and Pike Co FTA ATV on Highway at 1005 Broadway Lodged 109. Kasey R Gooding (31) 804 S 12th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 12th & Vermont PTC 130. William Stewart, 516...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Officer-involved shooting in Hancock County, suspect injured

CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at 3:07 p.m. in Hancock County in which the suspect was struck by gunfire. The shooting happened on U.S. Route 136 at 2500E in the county. No officers were injured. The suspect was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL

