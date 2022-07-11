ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Women rave about ‘holy grail’ baby product that costs just £1.25 and is a ‘chub rub’ game changer

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THE sun's out, you've got a flirty little minidress on... but then you feel that familiar sensation of your thighs beginning to rub together.

Inner thigh chafing - also called "chub rub" - is the bane of many women's lives in the summer, but one claims to have found a "holy grail" product to help prevent it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0riJkJ_0gbZihBi00
Women have been taking to TikTok to rave about Asda's liquid talc, which they've called a "game changer" when it comes to preventing chub rub Credit: Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YN47y_0gbZihBi00
The baby product costs just £1.25 a tube and has been praised by millions of women Credit: Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcfPe_0gbZihBi00
Someone else called the talc a "holy grail" product for the summer Credit: Tiktok

Hannah took to TikTok to share a snap of Asda's Little Angels Liquid Talc, as she wrote: "Girls, if you suffer with chafing, this is a holy grail for summer."

In the comments section, others were quick to rave about the product, with one writing: "Been using it for years."

"Life saver," another added.

As a third praised: "I use this it's amazing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Stj3o_0gbZihBi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VSSx_0gbZihBi00

"The saviour of the chub rub club!" another comment read.

Hannah wasn't the only person to take to TikTok to rave about the liquid talc, which goes on as a cream but leaves a talc-like finish.

Lauren Marie also posted a video talking about the talc, as she explained: "If you are like me and you suffer with chub rub, under boob sweat - people of all different shapes and sizes suffer so you know don’t feel ashamed.

"Not everyone is a whale like me. But I have got the product for you."

Holding up the tube of liquid talc, she continued: "This is like a godsend. I

"t’s amazing - I think it was about £2.

"It smells just like talc and honestly it’s the best thing I’ve probably ever tried when trying to help with chub rub."

"Liquid Talc. It is a game changer!!!" she added in the caption.

"I discovered this when my kids were babies... It's the best!!!" one person commented on the video.

As another added: "will definitely use this this summer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rB9K_0gbZihBi00
Hannah insisted she's never found anything more effective for chub rub Credit: Tiktok

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chub#Game Changer#Holy Grail#Rave#Tiktok#Little Angels Liquid Talc
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Daily Mail

GAIL ROLFE, 63, picks the perfect pairs of shorts for over-50s to wear after tailored styles were a smash hit at Wimbledon

I used to think you needed legs like a gazelle to wear shorts. I believed they would make me look even shorter (I'm 5ft 4in). But aged about 50, I realised that — like so many things — it all comes down to confidence. So shorts entered my wardrobe at an age when most women turn their back on them. Teamed with a pretty cotton blouse, they are now my go‑to summer outfit. Do you view shorts with apprehension? Are they even on your style radar? Well, perhaps they should be, because shorts are a brilliant option for so many occasions. Just look to the stars at Wimbledon.
APPAREL
In Style

Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid made headlines this week for twinning after the Balenciaga couture show. TikTok seemed fixated on their oversized bug-eye sunglasses that were said to make them look like aliens. Others thought the look was less otherworldly, and instead made them look like they came straight from Lasik eye surgery. We, though, couldn't take our eyes off their dramatic pants. Unlike Balenciaga's couture gowns, they would fit through your standard archway, but these extra-large pants were so long, they dragged on the floor behind them with every step.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Only a Few Hours Left to Get Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings That Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Need an Easy Breezy Summer Outfit? This Comfy Maxi Dress Is Ultra-Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. No matter where you live, chances are that temperatures are spiking right about now. July is always one of the hottest months of the year, and we are feeling it! We basically can’t step outside without turning into a human puddle. But we also can’t stay indoors with A/C forever! Summer is calling, and we want to enjoy all the festivities that the warm weather has to offer. If only we could find something stylish to wear that won’t make Us a sweaty mess!
APPAREL
SheKnows

This Amazon-Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 'Botox in a Bottle' — & It's Only $8 For The Last Hours of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish products. This time, we found one that many are calling “Botox in a...
MAKEUP
Travel + Leisure

These Stylish Sandals Feel Like Walking on a 'Memory Foam Mattress' — and They're Just $38

Summer is here, and it's officially time to break out your favorite sandals, whether you're headed to the beach or exploring a new city on foot. If you're still searching for a pair that's both stylish and comfortable, don't fret. Amazon shoppers have found sandals that do it all with the Clarks Arla Gracie Sandals. The best part? They're far more affordable than you'd expect.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
591K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy