The CDC reported that some local counties are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, while other counties are seeing a decrease in positive cases. St. Francois County from June 30 to July 6, with the information calculated on July 7, recorded a total case amount of 131 cases, with a percent change over those seven days as -3.68 percent. The positivity data over the course of seven days is through July 5, and shows a percent positivity of 15.32, and the percent change through July 5 shows a positive change of 2.82. The amount of tests performed over the span of seven days, with data through July 1, show a total number of tests performed in St. Francois County to be at 955, with a percent change of 10.28.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO 1 DAY AGO