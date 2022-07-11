Edna Valley Vineyard 2021 Winemaker Series Rosé (Edna Valley)

Click here to read the full article. If only there were coupons for mega-mansions. George Ruan, co-founder of online coupon company Honey, has listed his 20,000-square-foot Bel Air estate for a whopping $150 million. The gated compound is perched on just over an acre of hillside land with a two-story main house and a one-bedroom guest house. Together they account for nine bathrooms and 14 bedrooms, overall, with sweeping 360-degree views of the LA skyline, and beyond. The home was designed by architecture firm, Saota, and has a newly constructed floorplan that proffers an array of luxury amenties. Indoors, the main kitchen...

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO