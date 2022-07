McLaren was left “quite impressed” with Colton Herta’s testing performance in its 2021 car at Portimao, according to team principal Andreas Seidl. Herta was driving as part of McLaren’s “testing of a previous car” (TPC) program, that also includes Pato O’Ward and is set to also feature Alex Palou — if his contract dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing is resolved. Herta completed a total of 162 laps over the course of the two days, over 460 miles, and Seidl says the IndyCar driver’s fitness approach helped him get as much out of the seat time as possible.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO