Heppner, OR

Lamb Weston to Hold Hiring Event Today in Heppner

By Northeast Oregon Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamb Weston Boardman East is holding a hiring event on today, July...

Safeway to Hold Job Fair Saturday

Safeway will be holding a job fair this Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all store locations. Perks include health and wellness benefits, flexible work schedule, career advancement, paid vacation and holidays, and much more. The Hermiston store is located at 990 S. Highway 395. For...
HERMISTON, OR
City of Pendleton Expands Water Assistance Program

The city of Pendleton has partnered with the Community Action Program East Central Oregon (CAPECO) to expand water assistance, effective immediately. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWA) is designed to help low-income households with water and wastewater bills. With federal funding administered through the state of Oregon, LIHWA assistance can cover water, sewer and stormwater charges, including reconnect and late fees, for eligible Oregonians. The assistance applies to the water portion of the city utility bill, and LIHWA funds cannot cover the street utility or public service fees. Households at or below 60 percent of the state medium income are eligible for the LIHWA assistance.
PENDLETON, OR
Willow Creek Farmers Market Takes Place Tonight in Heppner

The 2022 Willow Creek Farmers Market will be open for business on Thursday, July 14 in Heppner City Park. Market days operate from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 1. Vendor fees are $30 for adults and $10 for youth under 18, or vendors may pay a drop-in fee of $10 per week, not to exceed $30 for the season. Vendors can register online or request a paper form or get more information by emailing willowcreekfm@gmail.com or sending a Facebook message.
HEPPNER, OR
Christopher Tompkins Passes Away

Christopher John Tompkins of La Pine (formerly of Hermiston) passed away in Bend on July 7, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born on March 19, 1968 in Hermiston to Terry and Shirley Hicks Tompkins. A private family burial will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in...
HERMISTON, OR
City
Heppner, OR
Sharron Coffman Passes Away at 81

Sharron L. Coffman died on July 12, 2022 at home in Irrigon at the age of 81. She was born on March 10, 1941 in Kansas City, Mo. At her request, there will be no service. Please share memories of Sharron with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston...
IRRIGON, OR
Hermiston Parks Department Hosting Summer Movies in the Park

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Movies in the Park series is under way in Butte Park. Here’s the upcoming schedule:. July 15 – 8:45 p.m. – American Underdog (PG) July 22 – 8:30 p.m. – Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG) July...
HERMISTON, OR
Hermiston Little League Team Seeks Support for Championships

The Hermiston Little League 10/11/12 softball team will be heading to San Bernardino, Calif., for the Western Region Little League Championships, taking place July 23-29, and they could use some extra help with expenses. Anyone wanting to donate toward transportation, lodging and meals can do so online or by mailing...
HERMISTON, OR
Domestic Violence Services Seeking New Executive Director

Domestic Violence Services, Inc. in Pendleton is looking to hire an executive director. The executive director oversees staff and programs to ensure appropriate service delivery and serves as advisor to the board of directors and as liaison between staff and the board. This person is responsible for procuring funding for the organization; financial and program management and planning; establishing and fostering relations between social services, justice and law enforcement agencies; and garnering public support for the mission of the organization.
PENDLETON, OR
80 Proof Ale to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton

80 Proof Ale will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The county/rock band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on both Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 16. There is no charge to get in. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
PENDLETON, OR
UCSO Seeks Help Identifying Next of Kin of Woman Found Dead

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the next of kin of a woman found deceased near Ukiah. On July 9, deputies responded to a report of a deceased person in the Frazier Campground near Ukiah and located the body of Barbara Lee Soha, 73, inside a tent.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

