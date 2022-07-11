ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Carlson 2020 Chardonnay (Santa Barbara County)

 3 days ago

Slices of roasted apple meet with toasted oak on the nose of this bottling from Shokrian Vineyard near Los...

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County's overdose rate increases, report says

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County reports an uptick in overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths in the county reported in the first six months of 2022 is already nearly 70% of the number reported over the entire year in 2021. Data released as part of Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's 'Project The post Santa Barbara County's overdose rate increases, report says appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

How Can Santa Barbara County Cut Jail Population in Half?

From 2011 to 2019, the county jail's population fluctuated between 1,000 and 1,200. By the decade's end, it was down to 1,000. During the height of the pandemic, jail population plunged to 600, fueling the hope of criminal justice reform advocates and several county supervisors that Santa Barbara could keep its incarceration levels low and save money without compromising public safety. This week, the county supervisors heard from a private consultant ​— ​Michael Wilson ​— ​that the 600 number, in fact, lay within their grasp. Wilson noted that the jail population ​— ​now at 791 ​— ​could be expected to hover between 800 and 900 for the foreseeable future if present trends and practices continue. (The jail has a permitted capacity of 1,034 beds.)
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

Local 4-H students return to competition at Santa Barbara County Fair

This week, the Santa Barbara County Fair returns to Santa Maria with local 4-H students in high anticipation of this week's competitions. "It has been a little chaotic and stressful," laughed 4-H student Priscilla Smith, 15, who is entering an animal for competition for the first time this year. "It teaches you a lot; how to manage your money, how to take care of animals. It is a good learning experience."
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Injured in North County Highway 101 Vehicle Rollover

A motorist is injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 101 just south of Los Alamos Tuesday morning. At 9:33 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the northbound lanes and discovered a badly damaged SUV on its side with a single occupant driver trapped inside. It appeared as if...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the...
Santa Barbara Edhat

K9 Trail Rescue on Mission Ridge Fire Road

Source: Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue (SBCSAR) Meet Ryder, a happy-go-lucky pup that ran into some difficulty [this week] sustaining a rear leg injury while trailing running with his owner. SBCSAR responded with a small team and a vehicle up the Mission Ridge fire road when it was determined that Ryder would be much more comfortable driven down than hiked or carried. Ryder, Gracie and their human companion were driven down to the trailhead where a team member who also is a veterinarian met them and was able to provide a more thorough evaluation of Ryder's injury and recommendations to be seen by his primary veterinarian for follow up.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Goleta's Apeel lays off undisclosed number of employees

Goleta-based Apeel Sciences will lay off an unspecified amount of workers and downsize its operations after years of continued growth that took it past a valuation of $2 billion in its last funding round. In a statement provided to the Business Times on July 11, an Apeel spokesperson said the...
GOLETA, CA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Geovany Bazan Rojas and 35-year-old Julian Hernandez dead, Cori Lee Hudson injured in a crash (Nipomo, CA)

31-year-old Geovany Bazan Rojas and 35-year-old Julian Hernandez dead, Cori Lee Hudson injured in a crash (Nipomo, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Geovany Bazan Rojas and 35-year-old Julian Hernandez, of Santa Maria, as the victims who lost their lives and 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson, from Grover Beach, as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on July 6 near Nipomo. The fatal car crash took place at about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 1 near Winterhaven Way [...]
NIPOMO, CA
Coastal View

Rods and Roses roars through town

Raising money for community groups serving youth since 1997, Rods & Roses is Carpinteria's homegrown classic and muscle car show, bringing out car enthusiasts and collectors from near and far. Decked-out autos lined Linden Avenue on Saturday, mainly owned by Carpinteria-locals, providing a family-friendly experience for spectators.
CARPINTERIA, CA

