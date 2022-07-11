ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Guild Mortgage comes to Newberry

By Rubi Flores
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 2 days ago
Guild Mortgage had a ribbon cutting in downtown Newberry, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate coming to Newberry. Rubi Flores | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry has welcomed a new neighbor, Guild Mortgage, located within the Parr Building.

“We take a more honest approach when dealing with our customers. We just try to provide the best information,” said Mark Skeen.

The Guild Mortgage branch, led by Skeen, will work help you find the best loan available based on your needs as less stressful as possible, he said.

“The home business in Newberry County has picked up and with Guild Mortgage we are excited to give people new opportunities to help a lot of families to look for homes. That will be a great addition to Newberry County,” said Newberry Mayor Foster Senn.

You can find Guild Mortgage at 1303 Main Street here in downtown Newberry.

