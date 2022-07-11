ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ava White: Boy, 15, who stabbed schoolgirl to death in Snapchat video row jailed for life

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dPaU_0gbYM1OU00

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed schoolgirl Ava White to death in a row over a Snapchat video has been jailed for life.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a minimum of 13 years behind bars after stabbing the 12-year-old in the neck following an argument in Liverpool city centre on 25 November 2021.

He claimed it was an act of self-defence but a jury found him guilty of murder in May after deliberating for two hours and eight minutes following a trial that lasted just over two weeks.

Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, told Liverpool Crown Court that in the hour before her death, Ava had been “having the time of her life with her friends”.

The court heard pre-recorded evidence from a 14-year-old friend of Ava’s, who said the group had shared some vodka and were “messing about” when they saw the flash of phone cameras and realised they were being recorded by a group of four boys, including the defendant.

Ava and a friend approached the boys and asked them to stop filming and delete the footage, before being joined by more of her friends, including two older boys, jurors were told.

The jury heard the older boys left but the defendant, who was 14 at the time, and his friends then “jeered” at Ava, causing her to run towards them.

Footage captured on cameras at the back of the city’s Primark store showed Ava push the defendant and him back away before he raised his hand in front of him showing a “reflective object”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4M5I_0gbYM1OU00

The video then showed him running away from the scene and Ava holding her hands to her neck.

Friends of Ava said the 15-year-old boy “grinned” after stabbing her.

The court heard the defendant discarded his knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.

CCTV showed him and his friends in a shop where the defendant took a selfie and the group bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

He then went to a friend’s home and when his mother contacted him because police wanted to speak to him, he told her he was playing Call of Duty on a PlayStation.

After he was arrested, the teen initially told police he had not been in the city centre but in later interviews blamed another boy for the stabbing.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Schoolgirl#The Boys#Violent Crime#Liverpool Crown Court
Daily Mail

American cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor in her pyjamas outside her home walks FREE after serving less than five years in jail

A former Minneapolis cop who shot dead an unarmed Australian yoga instructor after she called 911 about a potential sexual assault outside her home has walked free from jail. Mohamed Noor, 36, gunned down Justine Ruszczyk, 40, on the night of July 15, 2017, as he and fellow officer Matthew Harrity arrived at her home to investigate the disturbance.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
The Independent

Nine women ‘spiked with date rape drug’ at event held by German chancellor’s party

At least nine women are suspected to have been spiked with a date rape drug at an event hosted by the German chancellor’s political party.Police are investigating after several female guests fell ill after going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) summer gathering – attended by Olaf Scholz – earlier this week. One young woman said she felt dizzy and unwell at the gathering, and woke up the next day unable to remember the evening.The 21-year-old – who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday – has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another...
DRINKS
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy