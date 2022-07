CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool is excited to be a unique option for parents in the Clarion area this fall. Their preschool program incorporates traditional play-based and academic learning with a performing arts program encompassing dance, music, and drama. Three- to five-year-old students benefit from ballet, tap, acrobatic, music, and drama lessons incorporated into each week. These lessons combined with child-focused teaching help create an engaging educational environment where children are excited to learn. The preschool students will get the chance to show off their performing arts as part of the holiday recital and spring recital at Dancer’s Studio.

