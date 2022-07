Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has deleted a tweet in which he prematurely announced the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. A spokesperson at the Treasury told Reuters that the message had been a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident. The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at close range while he was giving a speech in western Japan at about 11:30pm on Friday. Japanese media reported that Abe died from his wounds at around 10:20am - some four hours after Mr Zahawi’s tweet.His brother, defence minister Nobuo Kishi, had said earlier today that...

ASIA ・ 5 DAYS AGO