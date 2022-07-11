ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Florida track coach steps down following allegations by Minnesota athlete and her teammates

By Courtney Godfrey
fox35orlando.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A Division I women's track coach has stepped down amid allegations made by a Minnesota runner and other women on the team that he weight-shamed athletes and created a toxic team environment. Jacksonville University in Florida announced Saturday that women's track coach Ron Grigg was stepping...

www.fox35orlando.com

