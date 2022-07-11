ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Stewart and Ogunbowale clash in Seattle-Dallas matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Dallas Wings (10-12, 5-8 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (15-8, 7-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale meet when Seattle faces Dallas. Stewart ranks first in the WNBA averaging 20.6 points per game and Ogunbowale is third in the league averaging 19.1 points per game.

The Storm are 7-5 in conference play. Seattle averages 22.1 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Sue Bird with 5.9.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 5-8. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA scoring 81.5 points per game while shooting 42.0%.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Storm defeated the Wings 84-79 in their last meeting on June 12. Stewart led the Storm with 25 points, and Allisha Gray led the Wings with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 20.6 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Gray is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Detained Star Brittney Griner Honored At The WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA’s elite honored Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges, at the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday. Team Wilson, led by Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, defeated Team Stewart, led by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, 134-112. Aces guard Kelsey Plum was named the MVP scoring 30 points in an exciting affair.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Fantasy women's basketball: Candace Parker makes history

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?. Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy-relevant news and notes for all 12 teams. Aari McDonald, who's available in 64.2% of leagues, is one of...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Kelsey Plum Wins MVP as Team Wilson Bests Team Stewart at WNBA All-Star Game

During the 2022 WNBA All-Star game, the game’s legends were celebrated as basketball icons Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are closing the curtain on their WNBA careers. Throughout the game in Chicago, both stars celebrated their achievements and what they provided to the game, including standing ovations as the two received flowers from game captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Fowles impressively slammed home a breakaway drunk during the second quarter.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Allisha Gray
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
Person
Sue Bird
The Associated Press

Ahoy! Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on carrier deck

SAN DIEGO (AP) — They’re going to try to play college basketball on an aircraft carrier again, and nautical veteran Tom Izzo and Michigan State will get a return trip to San Diego Bay to face Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veteran’s Day. The game will be shown in prime time on Nov. 11 as part of ESPN’s Armed Forces Classic from the flat top moored at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, across the bay from downtown San Diego. The Abraham Lincoln is on deployment and is due back in port later...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. The Hurricanes acquired the former Norris Trophy winner from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. The team also got forward Lane Pederson from the Sharks in exchange for forward Steven Lorentz, goaltender prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional third-round pick for next year. “Since it’s been announced, eight or nine of our current players have already texted me saying, ‘Wow, they can’t believe we got this guy,’” Carolina president and general manager Don Waddell said. “That’s always a positive sign.” The Sharks will retain 34% of the remaining salary and cap hit for the 37-year-old Burns, the Norris winner in 2017 as the league’s top defenseman. That would reduce Burns’ cap hit in Carolina to around $5.3 million for each of his three remaining contract years.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday the club will be without hitters Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher, Kyle Isbel, MJ Melendez, Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor along with pitchers Dylan Coleman, Brad Keller and Brady Singer. The team is set to play four games in Toronto. The 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit four days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement. “It’s an individual choice,” Matheny said. “The organization’s done a real good job bringing in professionals and experts to talk guys through tough conversations and then put it in their hands to make the decisions they believe is best for them and their families.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#Dallas Wings#The Western Conference
The Associated Press

Patriots trade Harry to Bears for 7th-round pick

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — N’Keal Harry is getting the new beginning to his NFL career that he was looking for a year ago. The Patriots traded the 2019 first-round pick to Chicago on Wednesday for a seventh-round pick in 2024, ending a tenure in New England that never really got going after he missed half his rookie season with an ankle injury. Coach Bill Belichick hoped the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Arizona State product would provide the Patriots with a playmaker who had an ability to stretch the field. Instead, Harry managed just 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons. Harry had his 2019 season disrupted after he had an ankle injury in the first preseason game and spent a part of it on injured reserve, appearing in only seven games.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Fantasy women's basketball: Jordin Canada among top waiver wire pickups

The WNBA starts its stretch run on Tuesday, as they come off the All-Star Break and sprint towards the playoffs. This week's articles includes two players from the Mercury that have shined since the departure of high-usage superstar Tina Charles, a member of the Sparks' backcourt that has stepped up since returning to the starting lineup, and two young centers that are showing what they can do in limited minutes.
NBA
The Associated Press

Trout expected to play in All-Star Game despite back spasms

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout is still expected to play in next week’s All-Star Game despite dealing with upper back spasms. The Los Angeles Angels superstar wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Astros and could miss at least the next two games. Trout Tuesday night’s loss to Houston during the fifth inning.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays fire Montoyo, promote Schneider for rest of season

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday and promoted bench coach John Schneider to interim manager for the remainder of the season. General manager Ross Atkins made the move even with the Blue Jays at 46-42 this season. They held the AL’s final wild-card slot when the day began but were in fourth place in the AL East. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele was named interim bench coach. “I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn’t able to make that happen,” general manager Ross Atkins said before the Blue Jays hosted Philadelphia. “I’m extremely disappointed in where we are. I think we’re better than how we’ve played.”
MLB
The Associated Press

Guardians RHP Civale leaves start with sore right wrist

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale was removed from a game Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after one inning with a sore right wrist. Civale allowed two hits and threw 20 pitches in the scoreless inning. Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez were retired on fly balls that were caught on the warning track in right field. Civale missed a month earlier this season because of a left glute injury. The right-hander returned June 21 and was making his fifth start since coming off the injured list. Eli Morgan replaced Civale, who is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 starts this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Cabrera drives in 2 to tie Williams, Tigers beat Royals 7-5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in the tying and go-ahead runs, matching Ted Williams for 14th place on the career RBI list, and the Detroit Tigers rallied past the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid. Cabrera’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning made it 3-3, and he had an RBI grounder for the Tigers’ first run in a four-run seventh. He equaled Williams with 1,838 RBIs. “If we want anybody up to bat with a runner in scoring position, it’s Miggy,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. Later in the seventh, Cabrera stole third and scored on a wild throw by catcher MJ Melendez. It was just his second stolen base in the past seven seasons, and his first since Sept. 11, 2020, also a steal of third.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

991K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy