How to complete the Elden Ring Sellen quest

Elden Ring's NPC quests

Elden Ring quests guide

- Elden Ring: Ranni's quest

- Elden Ring: Blaidd's quest

- Elden Ring: Millicent's quest

- Elden Ring: Nepheli's quest

- Elden Ring: Fia's quest

- Elden Ring: Hyetta's quest

- Elden Ring: Thops' quest

The Elden Ring Sellen quest is one of the most important in the game if you're a spell-toting mage, since it unlocks some of the most powerful sorceries like Comet Azur , and the coolest looking magic crowns. That said, it's a little hard to know where to start with Sellen. When you first meet her in the basement of the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave, she doesn't seem to do much more than sell spells.

Once you're a little further in the game, you can unlock the rest of her quest, learning some fun lore about the nature of sorcery in the Lands Between, while also getting powerful spells and weapons. The Sellen quest even ties into Jerren the Witch Hunter's quest after you beat Starscourge Radahn.

In this Elden Ring Sellen quest guide, I'll explain where to find her, how to unlock the later stages of her story, and what rewards you can claim for your trouble. This guide features a few spoilers for Elden Ring, so if you've managed to avoid them up until now and still haven't played, you might want to stear clear.

Elden Ring Sellen quest summary

Here's a quick summary of the steps you need take to complete this quest:

Meet Sellen at the cellar in the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave.

Retrieve the Comet Azur sorcery from Primeval Sorcerer Azur in Mt. Gelmir.

Talk to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins and get the key for the barrier.

Find Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid.

Return to Waypoint Ruins and talk to Sellen.

Defeat Radahn at Redmane Castle and talk to Jerren afterwards.

Speak to Sellen, then find her at Witchbane Ruins in Weeping Peninsula.

Head to the secret basement at the Three Sisters and transplant the Primal Glintstone.

Head back to Witchbane Ruins to find Jerren.

Go to Raya Lucaria Grand Library to make your choice.

Waypoint Ruins

Waypoint Ruins location. (Image credit: From Software)

Primeval Sorcerer Azur location is marked in red. (Image credit: From Software)

How to start Sellen's quest

Image 1 of 2Image 2 of 2

You first meet Sorcerer Sellen at the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. She's located in the cellar there and you can access her room once you've defeated the Mad Pumpkin Head boss inside. Locate the door at the back of the cellar to find Sellen. Sellen will ask if you want to study under her and if you say yes, will sell Elden Ring sorceries and receive sorcery manuscripts. You need to accept this if you want to start her main quest.

You need to progress a lot further into the game to trigger the next part of this quest. You should also make sure you've beaten the main boss of the Raya Lucaria Academy, Rennala.

You need to head to the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir. To get here, head to the west side of the Altus Plateau, past the Wyndham Ruins, and look for the Seethewater River site of grace. Keep heading along the river, past the fort, and past the lava pool with Magma Wyrm boss. In the village you'll find a Demi-Human Queen boss, and just past it, Primeval Sorcerer Azur. Speak to them to get the Comet Azur sorcery.

You can now head back to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins. Choose "Let us journey together" when prompted and she'll ask you to find another sorcerer. You also receive the Sellian Sealbreaker item.

Sellia Hideaway

Sellia Hideaway entrance location. (Image credit: From Software)

The illusory wall is in the cliff behind this tombstone. (Image credit: From Software)

How to find Lusat in Sellia Hideaway

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides

Elden Ring guide : Conquer the Lands Between

Elden Ring paintings : Solutions and locations

Elden Ring map fragments : Reveal the world

Elden Ring co-op : How to squad up online

Now, head to Caelid. To the north-east of the Church of the Plague site of grace near Sellia, you'll find a graveyard guarded by a battlemage. Find the tallest headstone and hit the wall to reveal the entrance to Sellia Hideaway.

Make your way through this dungeon, breaking through a few illusion walls until you reach the big room with the blue crystals and the Royal Revenant below. Make your way across the crystal bridge and drop to the lower one towards the end to take you back to solid ground. Hop across the gap and follow the wall of the cave until you spot another blue crystal bridge below to your right. You'll know if you're at the right place because there's a crystal snail sitting on it.

From there, drop down to the area below. It's quite a long drop with a hostile sorcerer at the bottom, so be careful. Once it's been dispatched, use the Sellian Sealbreaker on the blue seal and venture down the tunnel to find Lusat at the end. You'll receive the Stars of Ruin sorcery.

Now return to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins and exhaust all of her dialogue options.

Witchbane Ruins

Witchbane Ruins location. (Image credit: From Software)

Find Sellen at the Witchbane Ruins

To access the next step of the quest, you'll have to defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle.

Talk to Sellen and she'll ask you to head to the Witchbane Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula. It's located on the western half, directly south of the Fourth Church of Marika. If you spot the Walking Mausoleum, you are close. Head down to the cellar to find Sellen chained and talk to her to receive the "Sellen's Primal Glintstone" item.

Three Sisters

Three Sisters location. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Locate the body at the Three Sisters

Next, you need to head to the Three Sisters near Caria Manor in West Liurnia. You should have unlocked this location and the site of grace during Ranni's quest, but if not, you'll have to venture through the manor and beat Royal Knight Loretta.

Look for some ruins located between Ranni's Rise and Renna's Rise. There is an illusory floor here in between the two rows of archways. Head down the steps and break through the illusory wall at the back of the room. You'll find Sellen's body here so transplant the Primal Glintstone when prompted.

Jerren

Redmane Castle location. (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Speak to Jerren at Redmane Castle

If you didn't speak to Jerren after defeating Radahn, do so now. You'll find him outside the door to the chapel where he'll tell you he's heading off to complete some unfinished business. If you already talked to him, return to Witchbane Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula.

Head back down into the Witchbane Ruins cellar and find Jerren here. He's killed Sellen's "body". Talk to him to exhaust all his dialogue options once more.

Sellen or Jerren choice

Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace location. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Sellen or Jerren choice: Who should you side with?

Now head to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library site of grace—where you fought Rennala. Head outside towards the lift, but don't take it. You should see two summon signs by the boss room door—one for Sellen, the other for Jerren.

Now you have to choose who you want to help. Whichever one you pick will join you in defeating the other.

If you help Sellen to kill Jerren , you get:

Eccentric's Armor set

Glintstone Kris dagger

Shard Spiral sorcery (added to shop)

Witch's Glintstone Crown

If you challenge Sellen and have Jerren help you kill her , you get:

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

Rune Arc

Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Selen's Bell Bearing

Witch's Glintstone Crown

And that's it. Head back to the library to get your rewards, and to see what happens to Sellen.

