Dunbarton, NH

Boston 25 News WFXT

Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared

A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
MARLOW, NH
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor's note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It's adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
BOSTON, MA
103.7 WCYY

Fright Kingdom in New Hampshire is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend

Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Man and dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear outside their New Hampshire home."When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in," Hurley said.Hurley said he let his dog out around 7 p.m. on Saturday in Goffstown. Moments later he heard a terrifying sound. When he ran out the house he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.  "A swipe from a wide paw like 'Get out...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
103.7 WCYY

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Utility crews work to restore power in Newport, other hard-hit areas

NEWPORT, N.H. — Strong winds Wednesday night causedthousands of power outages for people in New Hampshire. In Newport, about 3,700 customers lost power, many of them after a tree was knocked into some power lines near a substation. "We knew the weather was going to be bad," said Rob...
NEWPORT, NH
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire woman killed by falling tree in roadway, police say

SUNAPEE, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was killed on Wednesday after she collided with a tree as it fell into the roadway, according to officials. New Hampshire State Police said 22-year-old Mary Moynihan, of Sunapee, was driving on Route 11 in Sunapee around 6:26 p.m. when she collided with a tree that was falling across the roadway.
SUNAPEE, NH
103.7 WCYY

Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston

Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served to your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this wonderful experience. When I heard the Alamo Drafthouse was coming to...
BOSTON, MA
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Overnight warming center opens in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There's a new option in Manchester for those who have nowhere else to stay warm. The 1269 Café on Union Street opened its doors at 9 p.m. It will stay open until 7 a.m., as a safe space for people to escape the cold.
MANCHESTER, NH
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

