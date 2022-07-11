Where is Lorraine Kelly and why isn’t she on TV today?

MORNING favourite Lorraine has been on our TVs for decades and fans love seeing her cheery face.

Lorraine Kelly is a firm favourite in the morning so her absence is always notable.

Where is Lorraine Kelly?

Much to fans disappointment, Lorraine did not appear on her popular ITV show Lorraine today (Monday, July 11, 2022).

While she has had absences before, such as when she is on holiday, this was more sudden.

The Good Morning Britain presenters even joked about their surprise seeing her replacement in the studios at 5am.

She will be at home for the foreseeable future, unable to present the show.

Lorraine will be away from her show for a while Credit: Splash

Why isn't she on TV today and who has replaced her?

Her replacement today is Carol Vorderman, Countdown icon and presenter.

Carol shared that Lorraine has fallen ill with Covid so had to step back from the show.

Lorraine turned to Twitter to let her fans know she was ok and would be back soon.

She said: "Well the Covid has finally got me and I tested positive at the weekend.

"Thanks to the vaccine it’s not too bad and I hope to be back at work very soon. Huge thanks to @carolvorders who will be hosting @lorraine until I’m back."

When will Lorraine be back on ITV?

Currently there is no estimate on when Lorraine will be back presenting.

Hopefully the Scottish presenter will make a speedy recovery.

Until then Carol will be hosting, as said in Lorraine's tweet.

Lorraine will return with her usual fill of lifestyle, entertainment and fashion stories soon.

You can catch Lorraine every weekday morning.

Her show runs from 9am until 10am Monday to Friday.

Lorraine is on in between GMB and This Morning.