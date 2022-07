PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Over the last several weeks, a transformation has happened to UFP Parker, LLC, and downtown Parker. Thanks to the dedication of local students, staff, and community members, a blank 300-foot wall now sports a mural depicting three scenes of the river valley. This project was headed by Rachel Forsythe (A-C Valley Art Teacher), and the A-C Valley Art Department. Community members Darrelyn Freeman (Art Teacher at Franklin Area High School) and Abigail Terwilliger also spent part of their summer bringing this project to life.

PARKER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO