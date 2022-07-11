Good Morning America’s Rob Marciano Reflects on Getting Through ‘Times of Crisis’ Amid Divorce From Wife Eryn

Little silver linings. Good Morning America‘s Rob Marciano gave fans a glimpse at how he’s healing amid his divorce from estranged wife Eryn Marciano.

The meteorologist, 54, spent time relaxing in the sun on Saturday, July 9, sharing an Instagram Story snap from the beach. “In times of crisis, go fly a kite,” he captioned the photo, which showed his bare legs catching rays while a colorful kite floated in the air.

Rob’s words of wisdom came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, July 7, that Eryn had quietly filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. According to docs obtained by Us, the real estate agent submitted her petition to the Westchester, New York, Supreme Court in June 2021. An order for trial was filed nearly one year later on May 10.

Rob Marciano ABC/Heidi Gutman

The estranged spouses share daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4. Rob and Eryn, who tied the knot in November 2010, have remained cordial coparents as they work through their split. In April, the family of four took a trip to Disney World in Florida.

“Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical,” Rob captioned a series of Instagram pics from the getaway.

As news of his breakup made headlines, the broadcaster told Page Six in a statement that his main “focus” is raising Madelynn and Mason. “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” Rob told the outlet. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”

The twosome also reportedly sold their family home in Rye, New York, for nearly $3 million earlier this month.

Courtesy of Rob Marciano/Instagram

While celebrating Father’s Day in June, Rob shared a glimpse of a fun day out with his two little ones at a dinosaur-themed park. On the same holiday in 2021, Eryn gave the weatherman a heartwarming shout-out on social media — despite filing for divorce days prior.

“Happy Father’s Day to my 3💙💙💙,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”

Eryn Marciano and Rob Marciano Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Eryn has since appeared to set her social media platforms to private. The Connecticut native, for his part, has continued sharing sweet family moments with his followers.

“Fun few days with the kiddos in Rhode Island. Sun, surf, seafood, and smiles 😀,” he captioned a July 2021 photo dump. “Tropical Storm Elsa eventually found me lol but my mom and sis were there to help when it became a working vacation, solid quality family time none the less ☺️ 🌊 🤙 #girldad #boydad #teamdad.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!