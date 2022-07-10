ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

West Virginia man charged with felony in US Capitol riot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been arrested on charges that he participated in violence during the breach of the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

John Thomas Gordon, 47, of Bayard, is accused of repeatedly throwing a hard object at a Capitol door as police officers tried to secure the building on the other side of the glass window, according to court documents. Gordon allegedly also kicked the door in order to gain entry and yelled obscenities at officers.

Gordon was arrested Friday in Martinsburg. He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., with felony civil disorder and five misdemeanors, including destruction of government property.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Gordon has an attorney who could comment on the charges on his behalf.

According to a statement of facts accompanying the charging documents, Gordon has head tattoos and was identified through photographs on social media, photos and videos of the Capitol insurrection. Gordon admitted to a West Virginia sheriff who conducted an interview of him at his apartment in March 2021 that he had been at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In August 2021, an FBI special agent interviewed someone who had a romantic relationship with Gordon and was not identified in the documents. That person confirmed it was Gordon in the FBI’s photograph, the statement said.

More than 830 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. More than 320 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges, and over 200 have been sentenced.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Arrest sought of Colorado clerk in voting tampering case

DENVER (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Colorado clerk indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment after she allegedly traveled out of state despite a court order not to do so, according to court documents. A judge revoked bond for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters after District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said in the documents that he had learned she traveled to Nevada for a conference. Rubinstein said he made the discovery after Peters sent a letter notarized in Las Vegas on Tuesday to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, according to court documents. The letter...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-legislator's fraud charge related to campaign, party

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana legislator and state Democratic Party leader will plead guilty to a charge of wire fraud, her attorney said Thursday. The charge against former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who resigned from the Legislature in April while citing battles with depression and gambling addiction, involved her past political campaigns and one-time chairmanship of the state party. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans announced the charge Thursday. Peterson’s attorney, Brian Capitelli, said she would plead guilty to the charge and is cooperating with prosecutors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Man suspected in Washington murder found dead in California

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man suspected in the murder of a 58-year-old man last week at a northwest Washington business was found dead in northern California. Cascadia Daily News reports Todd Andersen fled after Douglas Scoggins was found with gunshot wounds at a business called Pioneer Post Frame in Ferndale Thursday afternoon. Andersen sent an email to a family member Friday indicating he was in Lassen County, California, police said. The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office told Ferndale Police that after 5 p.m. Saturday, Anderson shot and killed himself as deputies were trying to talk to him. No further details were released about the death. Court documents said Andersen was a former employee of the Ferndale business and that he shot Scoggins after going there and asking to have lunch with him. The company’s accountant told police there was a long-term state Labor & Industries claim involving Andersen, but did not know the details, documents said.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Bayard, WV
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Martinsburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
The Associated Press

No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

GRUNDY, Va. (AP) — Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely. Authorities feared the worst Wednesday as they were inundated with calls from people who said they were unable to reach family members, leaving a total of 44 people unaccounted for, said Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. But by noon Thursday, everyone had been located. “We walk into it as a worst case scenario. We plan for the worst, we hope for the best, and once again, that’s been the case,” Chrimes said. First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night after a torrential rainstorm swamped the mountainous area. Several communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A court ruling that struck down most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional will speed the process for clinics and patients, though providers are still studying all the implications of how the landscape will change as a result. Two key points of Monday’s ruling are expected to have the most immediate impacts. Judge Thomas Gilligan overturned Minnesota’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period, and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. His elimination of a rule that only physicians can perform abortions is expected to further ease access over time. “The court decision from Monday is great news for abortion access,” said Emily Bisek, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood North Central States. “It gets government and politicians out of the exam room.” The decision has a broader national importance because Minnesota and Illinois are expected to become the only Midwest states where abortions will be readily available as other states move to restrict access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision last month. That’s already forcing patients to travel long distances for abortions.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Fbi Special Agent#John Thomas#Fbi
The Associated Press

Suburban Chicago man pleads not guilty in kids' drownings

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man accused in the drowning deaths of his three young children pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of first-degree murder. A grand jury indicted 35-year-old Jason E. Karels this month in the June 13 deaths of 5-year-old Bryant Karels, 3-year-old Cassidy Karels and 2-year-old Gideon Karels. Officers responding to a 911 call from the children’s mother discovered their bodies inside Karels’ home in Round Lake Beach in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be drowning. Officers at the scene found a note from Karels that said, “If I can’t have them, neither can you,” the Lake County State’s Attorney Office said. Authorities have said Karels and the mother of his children were separated but shared joint custody.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

New Mexico sees declining COVID-19 cases, preps for uptick

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — COVID-19 cases are on the decline in New Mexico, but state health officials said Thursday they’re expecting an uptick later this summer as the wave hitting more populated areas around the U.S. spreads. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided an update on the pandemic, noting that there have been reinfections as well as breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated but that infections have been less severe with fewer hospitalizations and deaths. Scrase said there have been no discussions about reimposing mask mandates since the situation is different than it was in 2020, when more people were dying and hospitals were overwhelmed. He said the virus has evolved, hospitalizations have plateaued in New Mexico, and treatments are readily available. “We’re relying on New Mexicans to use their own good judgment to protect themselves and their families,” he said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

2 dead, 1 wounded in family feud over Florida vacation home

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A family fight over the home of a woman who moved into an assisted living facility left two people dead, and another wounded, police said. A preliminary investigation found that as several members of the family prepared to arrive in Florida for a vacation, a male relative who didn’t have permission to be there was asked to leave, Boca Raton police said in a news release.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Associated Press

Lt. Gov. McGeachin OKs big pay boost for Idaho GOP official

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lame-duck Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has given a big pay boost to an administrative assistant who is also a top Idaho Republican Party official in a move that could hinder the ability of the next lieutenant governor by significantly depleting the office’s budget before January’s power transition. McGeachin in an email Monday informed the Idaho Division of Financial Management that Machele Hamilton would go from part-time to full-time and jump from $20,000 to $77,000 annually. Her hourly pay is an increase from $20 an hour to about $37 an hour. Her title in the new...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After years of addiction, Matthew Hirsch was sober. He landed a stable job working overnight shifts at a 7-Eleven in Southern California, lived with his girlfriend in a nearby apartment and spoke to his father every day. Around 4:15 a.m. Monday, a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside the convenience store. Authorities say it was one of six robberies by the same man at 7-Eleven stores across the region, senseless attacks that left two dead and three wounded. The tragedy left Hirsch’s father reeling on Tuesday. Jim Hirsch had long feared his son’s death would come from another heroin overdose. “I’d walk into his room at night and see needles,” Hirsch told The Associated Press. “Do I throw him out to die under a bridge? Or let him overdose in the house?”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

With lots of cash on hand, Pennsylvania wraps up budget deal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers wrapped up a budget package this week — nearly two weeks late — approving billions of dollars in new spending, tax breaks for businesses and substantial new sums for public schools to cap the eighth and final budget for the Democratic governor. Closed-door talks dragged on for weeks between Wolf’s office and leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature, sometimes getting rocky, before a whirlwind two days last week in which lawmakers approved dozens of bills. Some lawmakers complained the budget took so long because the state had so much money to spend. Indeed, Pennsylvania is in its best fiscal position in years, with the state treasury benefiting from federal coronavirus subsidies propping up the economy, tax collections and state spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor candidate won't rule out decertification

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

992K+
Followers
473K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy