White House Staffers Say President Biden's Physical & Mental Fitness Is A 'Sensitive Topic' After Series Of Serious Blunders

Joe Biden’s own White House staffers are worried about his physical and mental capabilities following a series of troubling blunders as president, Radar has learned.

The shocking development came after the 79-year-old Commander in Chief’s latest gaffe on Friday, when he accidentally read speaking directions from his teleprompter before beginning his prepared speech.

President Biden’s age and penchant for slip-ups have long been a subject of concern from his critics and detractors, and the New York Times reported on Saturday that “age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden has come under fire in recent months for falling off his bike in June, stumbling up the stairs to Air Force One numerous times, using a “cheat sheet” when speaking to reporters, contradicting himself regarding a trip to Saudi Arabia and confusing the nations of Ukraine and Iran.

These physical and mental mistakes have created a newfound sense of paranoia amongst his aides and staff, who reportedly told the Times they fear President Biden will make another blunder every time he opens his mouth to give a speech or answer a reporter’s question.

White House staffers also told the outlet how they regularly fear the president might trip and fall down, which is why his staffers now insist he “shuffles” his feet when he walks so he doesn’t “trip on a wire.”

Despite Biden’s numerous physical and verbal slip-ups, his staffers also revealed he still remains “mentally engaged” as president and asks “smart questions” during meetings.

While Biden’s staffers and aides have insisted the president is still “mentally engaged,” others believe President Biden – who is already the oldest person to serve as president – may be too old to seek reelection in 2024.

“I don't feel it’s inappropriate to seek that office after you’re 80 or in your 80s,” David Gergen, a former top adviser to four presidents, told the outlet. “I have just turned 80 and I have found over the last two or three years I think it would have been unwise for me to try to run any organization.”

“You’re not quite as sharp as you once were,” he added.