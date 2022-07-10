ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The brakes on a Spirit Airlines plane caught fire after landing in Atlanta

By Dustin Jones
WABE
 3 days ago
Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight were alarmed to see smoke billowing from the belly of the plane after it touched down in Atlanta on Sunday morning. First responders extinguished the flames that broke out after the plane’s brakes overheated and caught fire...

#Spirit Airlines#Atlanta Airport#Aircraft#Accident
