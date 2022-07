VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A change to a Vancouver city code could soon mean people experiencing homelessness can no longer live or camp in areas prone to wildfires. The current ordinance chapter is named “camping” but another change would expand that to “outside habitation and camping,” which the City Manager said in a staff report would focus more on the behaviors of those who are homeless, rather than just those who camp recreationally.

