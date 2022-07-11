Area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking three “tropical waves” — bands of west-moving low pressure — in the Atlantic Ocean.Two of the bands are in the Caribbean, while one is further out by Africa.Tropical waves are wide stretches of low pressure over the ocean that move from east to west, and can occasionally form tropical cyclones, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.Areas of low pressure can also bring rain.Currently, no new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the NHC.There have already been three named storms in the Atlantic this hurricane...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO