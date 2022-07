The smaller plastic particles are, the more easily they can be taken up by cells. In addition, the shape, surface and chemical properties play an important role in answering the question of how the particles could affect human tissue. This is the result of a study by researchers at the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics. "With this study, we want to help to close the still rather large knowledge gaps in the topic of health effects of 'nanoplastics,'" says Dr. Holger Sieg, head of the research project. "However, these are laboratory experiments with cell cultures that cannot simply be transferred to humans."

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO