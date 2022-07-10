Pau Gasol could have his jersey retired soon by the Lakers

Pau Gasol was one of the better big men in the storied history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

When he arrived via trade in February 2008, it instantly changed the fortunes of the franchise, not to mention those of Kobe Bryant.

Gasol could play the 4 and 5, and he was an outstanding low post player who could create his own shot off the dribble, hit from the perimeter, rebound, occasionally block shots and even handle the ball in transition.

Once he came to the Lakers, they instantly went to the NBA Finals three straight times, winning back-to-back world championships in 2009 and 2010.

Yet, for some reason, he has always been underappreciated by Lakers fans.

But the days of Gasol not getting enough recognition may soon be over. He revealed his No. 16 jersey could be retired by the Lakers as soon as next season.

Although he was sometimes accused of being soft and lacking fire, Gasol played with passion during L.A.’s finals runs, especially when it really mattered.

No one will ever forget the 18 rebounds he grabbed in Game 7 of the 2010 championship series to help the Lakers finally defeat the Celtics and win it all.

It appears soon Gasol will get the same type of recognition that George Mikan, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal have from arguably the most storied franchise in basketball history.