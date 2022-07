Last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills featured more of Sutton Stracke versus everyone. After throwing a mud-splattered luncheon for the ladies, Lisa Rinna made a point of ruining it. Referring to Sutton’s recent fight with Diana Jenkins, Lisa inserted herself where she doesn’t belong, as usual. Especially since she wasn’t present for the argument that took place at Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party. I know we all need pot-stirrers on Housewives but between Rinna’s social media antics and constant case of not being able to mind her own business, it would be nice if she was off my screen.

