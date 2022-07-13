Server sparks discussion about tipping culture after calling out customers who don't tip enough

An 11-year-old boy who recently passed away will have his lifelong wish fulfilled as his family plan to send his ashes to the moon. Matthew Gallagher dreamed of becoming an astronaut and was fascinated by space. After his untimely death, his family is sending his ashes to the moon through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights. "He was a go-getter kid. He had an outstanding personality – one that anybody could get along with," said his mom, Cori Gallagher, reported Fox13 News. The family from Lakeland, Florida, described him as a loving son and caring big brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents Scott and Cori say their son wanted to be an astronaut since he was about 5. It was his life's mission, they said.

"His whole room is space-themed. A lot of things that he would get there he would ask for his birthdays or Christmas. He'd taught his teachers, even his science teachers, things about space that they did not know," said Cori. Matthew Gallagher was way ahead of his peers in terms of learning about the skies and all their wonders. He was an astronomy whiz and lunar expert even at that young age. His parents say he always wanted to learn more about space and could tell you everything about the moon's different phases and even point out each of the constellations.



He passed away unexpectedly earlier this year in May. His family wanted something special to honor him and they wanted it to be a tribute to his love for space. That's when they heard about Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, a group that helps families commemorate the lives of their departed loved ones by sending their ashes to space. Celestis has conducted 17 missions since 1997 to honor the memory loved ones as per their website. "We'd always say, ‘I love you to the moon and back.’ And so we chose the lunar flight. So that way, every time anybody who knew Matthew contributed, wanted to contribute…looks at the moon, would know that he's up there. And they were a big part of making Matthew's final mission and his one dream that he had come true," said Gallagher.

Cori recalls one particular incident to capture the essence of what her son was as a person. He saw a boy who had no friends and had dropped a lot of stuff on the floor. He stopped and picked up each item and asked him, "Do you want to be my friend?" Cori says he always brought joy to those around him. "He was also that friend that would be friends with anybody. No matter who you are, what type of person you were, if you had special needs, or what age you were, it didn't matter to him," said Cori.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to send "Matthew to the moon" and has raised close to $10,000, still short of the $14,000 goal. "He exuded the true essence and epitome of boy. He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kind-hearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others," read the description. Matthew was happiest when wearing his superhero costumes, wearing his Heelys, playing video games with his sister and friends, working on projects with his dad, and cuddling his mom. Matthew loved anime, outer space, dirt-biking, hockey, baseball, Spider-Man, and playing outside," the note read.

His cremated remains are set to be buried on the lunar surface when the Destiny Flight takes off in 2023. "I just know that he would have a grin from ear to ear, and it would never go away because he would get to do something that he always wanted to do," said Gallagher.

A viral video making the rounds of the internet this week has prompted online discussions about mental health issues and how loved ones respond to them. The video—the origin of which isn't evident as of now—took off on Twitter after it was shared by @kingsrush on Saturday and has since been viewed nearly 170,000 times and retweeted more than 24,000 times. According to the Twitter user's description of the 36-second clip, it allegedly shows a mother laying down in the rain to help her daughter get through a panic attack.

"The girl in blue was having an anxiety attack. She called her mom, when her mom arrived she found her laying on the driveway in the rain. Instead of getting mad she gets down held her daughter's hand and laid with her... in the rain... until her anxiety passed. This is true love," @kingsrush wrote. While most of the responses to the video were empathetic and overall positive, some folks who may be unfamiliar with mental health struggles suggested that the mom in the video is "enabling" their child's "issues" and that the daughter should not have made a public display of her anxiety attack.

The girl in blue was having an anxiety attack. She called her mom, when her mom arrived she found her laying on the driveway in the rain. Instead of getting mad she gets down held her daughter’s hand and laid with her… in the rain… until her anxiety passed.

This is true love. pic.twitter.com/p9xxI5noTx — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸💙 (@kingsrush) July 8, 2022

"Hear me out. You can love your child and support them inside, out of the rain. You don't have to belittle them to get out of the rain," wrote one Twitter user. Another commented, "Helping someone with low mental health achieve stronger mental health is true love. The mother is being an enabler to her issues. The mother has issues herself wearing a mask in the car and probably shows signs of anxiety as well. Disconnect from these feelings and think." Meanwhile, a third critic stated : "When I was young nobody did this for us. You know why? Because we weren't pampered, oversensitive snowflakes, so we didn't get anxiety attacks."

@kingsrush and other Twitter users were quick to address such comments and explain that different people have different ways of coping with whatever mental health struggles they might be battling. "Anxiety disorders are not addictions. There's no 'enabling.' There's treatment but it's not 100%. Holding someone's hand while they have a heart attack is not enabling heart disease. It's comforting which can calm the heart. Same thing is happening here," wrote @MistyLaneVintag. "There are times [during anxiety attacks] when you literally cannot move and have trouble processing anything. Sometimes being in the open and just the calm of the rain takes the edge off. Mostly, though, you can't move. Don't judge please," commented @colleennewton16.

"Having anxiety, sometimes you just need someone to ride the waves with you until the storm passes. To know that they are there and you are not alone. To be reminded that while it feels real and so scary, you are safe and loved," explained @thegreatoness. Meanwhile, Twitter user @ChrisBarbozaPR praised the mom in the video by sharing his own experience with anxiety. "I had my first panic attack earlier this year. It was extremely unsettling because there was no one there. I didn't want to move. I felt like I was dying. What a great mother. More of this compassion and support in the world please," he commented .

Here are some more tweets discussing mental health issues and the incredible power of a loved one's support while battling them:

Not all people understands what anxiety or depression is. What she did is just perfect. And I wish I have someone who'll do the same thing instead of saying "you got it, it's gonna be okay" — aigoo_adnad (@AdnadAigoo) July 9, 2022

Feel good tweet

I love this 💜



And it doesn’t just have to be your mom… everyone needs someone in their lives that will lay in the rain holding your hand when everything around you is collapsing https://t.co/Z8LDFz2MQ4 — Jess ™️ (@MeetJess) July 9, 2022

Anyone who has ever had a panic attack knows how emotionally devastating they can be. What a wonderful mom. Mine would do this for me when I had an attack. She was always there. She's been gone almost 9 years now and boy I sure do miss her love.



Hug your mom...often. — Makburn (@Makburn1) July 8, 2022

I had a similar situation several years ago. It was around 3am.I called my sister and she rushed to my house and held me for hours until I could breathe again and stand on my own 2 feet. Forever grateful for my sister as this daughter must be for her mother. — MomMiller (@SEMiller001) July 9, 2022

Affirmation and support from your loved ones, especially immediate family, can mean the world, but for members of the LGBTQ community, it can be a matter of survival. According to The Trevor Project , 45% of LGBTQ young people "seriously considered" suicide this past year. LGBTQ members with a loving and supportive family reported significantly lower rates of attempting suicide, highlighting how important acceptance is. A man took to Twitter to share a touching story about how his grandad reached out to let him know that he was OK with him being gay. The person, who went by Jacob on Twitter, hadn't come out to his grandfather but the elder relative wanted to confirm his grandson was gay just so he could let him know that he accepted him, and people on Twitter can't get enough of it. "While in my grandad’s hospital room he asked to speak to me alone. ‘I just wondered if you were gay.’ I said I am," he wrote. "‘That’s alright. I don’t mind gay.’ He paused. ‘I can rest now.’ He died today. That was our last chat. In his final moment, he wanted me to know he had no issue."

Smiling senior man looking at adult grandson outdoors - stock photo/Getty Images

While in my grandad’s hospital room he asked to speak to me alone.



‘I just wondered if you were gay’



I said I am.



‘That’s alright. I don’t mind gay’. He paused. ‘I can rest now’



He died today. That was our last chat. In his final moment he wanted me to know he had no issue😭 — JACOB (@jacobbeechamm) July 9, 2022

The tweet went viral, garnering more than 166,000 likes and was shared 5600 times in a couple of days. It just goes to show how much concern his grandfather had for him and wanted to know in his final moments that he was OK with him being gay. One can only imagine how much it meant to Jacob that his grandfather accepted him for who he was in their very last conversation. People had nothing but kind words for him and his grandparents. "So so sorry for your loss. Your grandad sounds like he was a wonderful man. I lost my grandmother decades ago. We were close. Know that you will never lose him. Carry him in your heart. He'll watch over you. You will feel his presence. He will share in your life from above," wrote one person. "While saddened by the loss of your grandfather, this is the sweetest thing I’ve read in a long time. Your story, along with many of the replies, has literally given me chills. We all needed to hear something good," wrote another. "I am glad Jacob that your grandad wanted you to know that he was ok with your being gay. A loving thing to do & something to treasure as you go through life. I am sorry about his death & wish you well. May he rest in peace," added another user.

via GIPHY

I’m sorry for yr loss. Grandparents are the best. I had my first child as an unmarried student - he was the 1st great grandchild but my grandmother didn’t want to tell anyone. My grandad said you please yrself but I’m telling anyone who asks I’m a proud great grandad. And he was. pic.twitter.com/G1WV5llK4O — Annie 💙 (@annienic123) July 9, 2022

I never told mine. I was nearly 40 when he died, so he’d probably worked it out. I never felt the need to force the issue (I don’t hold someone born in 1915 to today’s standards) but perhaps I should have shown more courage and trusted him more — Stuart Poyser 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈😺🎻 (@StuartPoyser) July 10, 2022

Many shared their own memories of relatives accepting them, with some wishing they had come out to their late relatives. "When my grandmother found out I was gay in 1996, she was 92 and I was 28, she simply said ‘are you happy’, I said ‘yes’ she embraced me and that was it. Acceptance and unconditional love," wrote one user. "I had a similar conversation with my father the week before he died. He insisted on meeting my partner & giving his blessing. It was a moment of understanding & meeting each other honestly that I thought we'd never have. I'm glad you & your granddad got to have yours too," commented another user.

You probably knew your gran better than your mum did.

I’ve also found grans to be completely different around their grandchildren than their own kids.

By the time people become grandparents, they’ve usually mellowed & your gran only wants you to be happy x — Elaine (@NotaBot1976) July 9, 2022

via GIPHY

Days before my grandfather died my husband & I went to visit him. He did not know I was gay.



When I was within hearing range - but out of the room - he told Mike: "You best take good care of Jann!"

Mike said "I will, Clarence."

Grandpa said "Call me Grandpa, my boy!"



I cried!😭 — (((Jann Gobble))) 🏳️‍🌈 (@jgobble) July 10, 2022

According to the CDC , rejection by important people in a gay person's life can have a negative influence on their well-being, especially during their formative years. "A positive family environment, with high levels of parental support and low levels of conflict" helps them experience healthy emotional adjustment.

So, I’m 46 now. But when I was 13 my Nan asked me if I was gay. I told her I was. She said “have you had a girlfriend?” I said I had. “And you’ve had a boyfriend?” I said I had. She said “that’s that sorted then. Put the kettle on love” 🥰 — Jamie C (@jamie_fuzzles) July 9, 2022

I learned the other day that my mother had told my grandparents (her parents) that I was bi.

They didn't care.. They only wanted me to be happy.



I didn't know they knew.. But I'm glad they did.

I often think of them both. — ѕтєνєn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@killerma) July 9, 2022

via GIPHY

That’s beautiful. Don’t know about your situation, but my grandmother held my boyfriend’s hand the first time she met him. She knew without me saying, and showed her love. My parents, on the other hand were upset, but I had moved out by then. XO — Bruce Barton (@BruceBa21417771) July 10, 2022

Very powerful and so healing💗

Almost 40 years ago, after a lifetime (24 years at that point) of constant criticism, my mom told me she was proud of me. The next day she was feverish and delirious and put on a vent. Her last words to me meant so much. — Jan Mauck (@jan_mauck) July 10, 2022

How lovely that he wanted you to know that he loved you exactly as you are. ❤️

Deepest sympathies on the loss of a man who sounds wonderful! Thinking of you and everyone who knew and loved him. May his memory always be a blessing. — Catherine (@c4th3r1n3B) July 9, 2022

Shortly before my grandfather died he said he wanted his grandkids to be his pallbearers. He looked at my (male) cousin when he said it and said “including Travis”. Travis was my cousin’s boyfriend; now, his husband. It was a nice moment ❤️ — Elizabeth Brandon (@ekbrandon93) July 10, 2022

via GIPHY

My grandad referred to my partner, before we were married, as my ‘lady friend.’ He’s gone now, but I loved him very much. At the time, he cracked us all up, even made my squeamish mom laugh, & it was an ice breaker for that side of the family that we all needed. I miss him. 😢 — Elena J (@elena_SF_CA) July 10, 2022









A Texas inmate on death row has requested the governor delay his execution so he can donate his kidney. Ramiro Gonzales, whose execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, has requested a 30-day delay so he can help others have a life. The 39-year-old was sentenced to death for the murder of Bridget Townsend in 2001. Gonzales' attorneys had written to Governor Greg Abbott about Gonzales wanting to donate an organ to a stranger and said this was "in keeping with his efforts to atone for his crimes," reported CNN. Gonzales has a rare blood type and at least two "preliminarily compatible" kidney recipients have been identified, including a cancer survivor in Bellingham, Washington. The inmate's lawyers wrote to Gonzales saying one of the potential recipients had waited four years and was "hoping for a lifesaving kidney transplant."

#breaking Ramiro Gonzales granted a stay by the CCA!



The stay was not because of the kidney donation but because of the question of whether he was really a future danger if not executed. pic.twitter.com/tSXt1Bh866 — Keri Blakinger (@keribla) July 11, 2022

Gonzales was 18 at the time of committing the murder. He was looking to buy drugs from Townsend's boyfriend, who was his drug supplier in January 2001. When Gonzales called to check, Townsend answered the phone and said her boyfriend was at work. Gonzales came over to his dealer's house to "steal cocaine." He stole money, tied Townsend's hands and feet and kidnapped her, according to state records. Gonzales drove Townsend to a location near his family's ranch, where he sexually assaulted and fatally shot her. Gonzales later led authorities to Townsend's body and confessed to killing her, according to records.



Judy Frith, one of the potential recipients, also wrote what the delay would mean to them in a letter sent along with the ones sent by the attorneys. "It seems almost impossible, but God moves in mysterious ways," wrote Frith. "Whether or not Mr. Gonzales could donate to me, I cannot emphasize enough what a precious gift you would be giving someone if you allowed Mr. Gonzales the opportunity to donate his kidney." While the Texas Department of Criminal Justice allowed Gonzales to be evaluated for organ donation, it objected to Gonzales' donation on account of his impending execution date. His lawyers have also asked the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend that the governor commute Gonzales' sentence to life in prison. "Imagine a potential recipient who may have been waiting 6 years or more for an elusive Type B kidney, feeling sicker and more hopeless with each passing day," wrote Frith in her letter to the governor. "You have the ability to save that person's life by allowing Mr. Gonzales to donate."

#BREAKING : Ramiro Gonzales receives a stay from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, specifically because the psychiatrist who said he would be dangerous in the future relied on now-debunked "data" about recidivism and sexual assault. https://t.co/vnk9D1Pk43 pic.twitter.com/uVR92qEzMS — Maurice Chammah (@MauriceChammah) July 11, 2022

Gonzales had initially wanted to donate his kidney to a member of a Jewish congregation in Maryland but soon learned that he was not a match. He has sought to make an altruistic kidney donation — donate his kidney to an unknown recipient. The agency said it does not allow for an altruistic kidney donation because it could create an "uncertain timeline that could possibly interfere with the court-ordered execution date.'" It was Gonzales' correspondence via letters with Cantor Michael Zoosman, the ordained Jewish clergyman, that encouraged him to donate a kidney. "He still wants to save a life," said Zoosman. "And Texas is denying him that." Zoosman added that Gonzales "never made excuses for what he'd done." Zoosman said that it was he who had mentioned that a person had needed a kidney and Gonzales "jumped on it." He said Gonzales wanted to "make expiation for the life he had taken."



"There's been a lot of discussion in the press lately about who is pro-life and who is not pro-life," said Zoosman, referring to the overturning of Rove v. Wade judgment. "But I can say this: I cannot fathom a more pro-death stance than a state that not only engages in state-sponsored murder of defenseless human beings but one that prevents those in line for that murder from donating their organs to save others' lives."

Ramiro Gonzales' execution was stayed but the decision was not related to his desire to donate an organ, said state officials, reported Houston Chronicle.

For the third year in a row, young Hunter Peterson celebrated his birthday in the most heartwarming way: by bringing a little comfort to children who could potentially be facing some of the scariest moments of their lives. The youngster came up with the heartening tradition just before his 7th birthday in 2020 when he asked his friends and family for stuffed animals instead of conventional birthday presents so that he could donate the toys to the Kenosha Police Department for children in bad or scary situations. That year, Hunter handed over 111 stuffed animals to the department. Last year , he gave away nearly three times as much and donated 308 stuffed toys.

This May, Hunter marked his 9th birthday by breaking his own impressive record by donating 511 new, full-sized stuffed animals and countless smaller stuffed toys. "I came up with this idea, because my daycare has always taught me to help people who are less fortunate than us and to treat people with less than you the same as you'd treat anyone else," Hunter told Kenosha News . "I just want other kids to feel safe, happy and not lonely. I want them to have something to hold when they are scared."

Speaking to CBS 58 last year, Hunter's mother, Melissa Peterson, revealed how it all began. "It is just something he came up with last year on his own a week before his birthday and I just ran with it. He loves to give back and help others and he loves the police department and wants to be a police officer when he is older," she said. After news of Hunter's birthday initiative spread far and wide over the past couple of years, donations came in from all over the country this year. "This year was crazy," said Peterson. "I posted Hunter's call for birthday donations to friends and family on Facebook, and then everyone began sharing it. We even had donations shipped to us from other states."

Image Source: Melissa Peterson

KPD's Officer Friendly, Tyler Cochran—who has collected the stuffed animals from Hunter since he began his birthday donations—revealed that while some of the donated stuffed toys are kept at the police station, others go into the trunks of squad cars. Some are also shared with the local fire department. "Often, when an officer goes to a scene with children, they will be very distraught. It helps when the officer has a teddy bear that they can give the child. It gives (the child) something to hold on to and provides a little bit of comfort," Cochran explained.

Image Source: Melissa Peterson

Although 511 donated stuffed toys is an incredibly impressive achievement for a 9-year-old, Hunter has his sights set higher. "I've always dreamed of donating 1,000," he said. His dream number does not come as a surprise to either Cochran or Hunter's mom. "He is always just wanting to help. Anyone and anyway he can, Hunter just wants to help out," a proud Peterson said. "It's incredible to see a child view his birthday as a chance to think of other kids," Cochran stated. "He is going to do big things, he really is."

Tony Philiou was a 30-year-old father of two young children when he started working at a McDonald's in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, in 1962 as a part-time crew person to make some extra money. Although he had a full-time job at an auto parts factory, he took on the role of slicing cheese for 90 cents an hour as his recently bought house required renovations. "That was the beginning," Philiou, who came to the U.S. from Greece in 1947 as a 15-year-old and served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951, told The Washington Post . Over time, he slowly took on more responsibility, climbing up the ladder as a supervisor and then manager until he finally bought the franchise in 1978.

“How are these people going to make it without paychecks?” McDonald's franchise owner Tony Philiou asked himself once the renovation plans were finalized. https://t.co/jXunv1zCU0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 11, 2022

"I had pride in what I was doing," from the very start, the 90-year-old shared. Although he had expected his McDonald's job to be a short-term gig, he's still going strong six decades later with no immediate plans of retiring. Philiou managed his jobs at the factory and the McDonald's outlet together for 16 years, before taking the plunge and pivoting to McDonald's full-time. With the help of strong mentors, he said, he was able to move up the ranks and now hopes to do the same for his staff.

"They saw something in me that I didn't know I had," Philiou said of his employers. "I saw an opportunity, and that I belong in the service industry." Over the years, he has learned that restaurants are a challenging business and that ensuring employees are paid properly is key to his success. It was this belief that led Philiou to decide that he would continue paying all 90 employees their regular wages when his restaurant closed for renovations for a little over three months in late March.

Tony Philiou started working at a Mayfield Heights McDonald's in 1962 as a second job. 60 years later, he's the owner, living the American dream, and literally paying it forward to his employees. https://t.co/Dcc1erGs2C — Scripps National News (@ScrippsNational) July 10, 2022

"How are these people going to make it without paychecks?" Philiou said he asked himself once the plans for the renovation were finalized. "We're going to pay everybody the full thing," he ultimately decided. "There was nobody in the world who could change my mind on what I thought was the right thing to do," he said. "Whatever they were already earning, that's what they got." Philiou, who visits the store multiple times a day to chat with staff and customers and help out with whatever he can, admitted that paying employees while the restaurant was closed "was a big investment."

"We depleted the account a little bit, but they helped make the account," he said. "They did not lose a penny. If I had to do it again, I would definitely do the same thing." Philiou's staff was stunned to hear of his incredibly bold and generous financial decision. "Employees were floored, and they were extremely appreciative," said Ed Kocsis, the general manager of the restaurant. "I thought it was fabulous." The 55-year-old started working under Philiou in 1982 as a 15-year-old saving up for college. After school, Kocsis continued working at the franchise during spring breaks and summer vacations while pursuing a degree in business management at Kent State University.

When he graduated, Philiou encouraged him to carry on his career at the franchise as a supervisor and Kocsis has been working there ever since. He isn't the only staff member to have dedicated several decades of their life to working at Philiou's McDonald's. Many have even risen through the ranks from maintenance to managerial positions. "Our turnover is very low compared with other quick-service restaurants," said Kocsis. "I think it's because they enjoy working here, and they're treated with respect. They feel good working here, so they want to stay."

Mary Conti agrees. The 78-year-old started out at the restaurant in 1977 as a crew person when her three children were old enough to go to school. "I've been working here through their education, and put a couple of them into college," said Conti, who is now a manager. "Tony has been very, very good to me and my family, and the whole crew." She now works four days a week and is "enjoying partial retirement." Conti said she wasn't shocked that Philiou continued to pay his employees despite the store's temporary shutdown, given how nicely she has been treated at work all these years. Still, she was overjoyed—and very relieved.

"Those bills were still coming in," Conti said. "He took care of us. He did everything that he could do to make our three months at home a personal vacation. He is very thoughtful. He takes everybody individually under his wing. He treats us like family. That's the main thing." Over the course of his career, Philiou has also owned and then sold six other locations. He plans weekly pizza parties, regular celebrations and events for his staff. He also likes to celebrate successes both big and small. "Whenever they do something good, we pat their shoulder and say, 'That's a great sandwich you just made,'" said Philiou. "We praise them and thank them, and it definitely makes them reach for more. Each one of my employees has a talent. They motivate me, and I motivate them."

The renovated restaurant reopened on July 5 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "We opened up, and nobody wanted to go home," Philiou said. "I come here every day, and I work side by side with them. I am beyond proud of my employees and the people in the community. They are the battery that keeps charging me up. It has been a blessed venture for me."

In February 2016, after months of watching her husband lose an exhausting fight against a deadly superbug infection, infectious disease epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee was told that he would not survive. Her husband, Tom Patterson, was too riddled with bacteria to live, according to his doctors. "And I have this conversation that nobody ever wants to have with their loved one," Strathdee told an audience at the health and wellness event Life Itself, according to CNN . "I said, 'Honey, we're running out of time. I need to know if you want to live. I don't even know if you can hear me, but if you can hear me and you want to live, please squeeze my hand.'

"And I waited and waited," she continued. "And all of a sudden, he squeezed really hard. And I thought, 'Oh, great!' And then I'm thinking, 'Oh, crap! What am I going to do?'" It all began when Patterson was taken ill with terrible stomach cramps during a Thanksgiving trip on the Nile in 2015. He was rushed to Germany for treatment after a facility in Egypt failed to help his deteriorating symptoms. In Germany, doctors discovered a grapefruit-sized abdominal abscess packed with Acinetobacter baumannii, a vicious bacteria resistant to virtually all medications. Found in the sands of the Middle East, the bacteria was blasted into the wounds of American troops struck by roadside bombs during the Iraq War, earning the pathogen the label "Iraqibacter."

Emotional presentation from @chngin_the_wrld of @UCSanDiego at #PhageFutures conference about using #phages to save her husband from Iraqibacter. A true team effort which brought together the nascent phage treatment community. pic.twitter.com/qeCm4dLNQd — PhagePro (@PhagePro) January 29, 2019

"Veterans would get shrapnel in their legs and bodies from IED explosions and were medevaced home to convalesce," Strathdee explained, referring to improvised explosive devices. "Unfortunately, they brought their superbug with them. Sadly, many of them survived the bomb blasts but died from this deadly bacterium." Acinetobacter baumannii now tops the World Health Organization's list of hazardous bacteria for which new antibiotics are desperately required. "It's something of a bacterial kleptomaniac. It's really good at stealing antimicrobial resistance genes from other bacteria," Strathdee said at the Life Itself event. "I started to realize that my husband was a lot sicker than I thought and that modern medicine had run out of antibiotics to treat him."

Not long after he first fell sick, Patterson was medevaced to the couple's hometown in San Diego, where he taught psychiatry and Strathdee was the assistant dean of global health sciences at the University of California, San Diego. "Tom was on a roller coaster—he'd get better for a few days, and then there would be a deterioration, and he would be very ill," said Dr. Robert "Chip" Schooley, a leading infectious disease specialist at UC San Diego who was a longtime friend and colleague. As weeks turned into months, "Tom began developing multi-organ failure. He was sick enough that we could lose him any day."

What Strathdee did after that reassuring hand squeeze from her husband was nothing short of extraordinary. First, she discovered an obscure treatment that gave her a ray of hope: battling superbugs with phages, viruses designed by nature to consume bacteria. She learned that phage treatment was well established in former Soviet bloc countries but had been discounted long ago as "fringe science" in the West. "Phages are everywhere. There's 10 million trillion trillion—that's 10 to the power of 31—phages that are thought to be on the planet," Strathdee said. "They're in soil, they're in water, in our oceans and in our bodies, where they are the gatekeepers that keep our bacterial numbers in check. But you have to find the right phage to kill the bacterium that is causing the trouble."

Meet the scientist who defeated 'the world's worst #bacteria ' to save her husband’s life - https://t.co/FUpJUvPwca pic.twitter.com/PrVJPkpFir — Emmanuel Naouri (@EmmanuelNaouri) February 24, 2021

Then Strathdee persuaded phage experts all around the country to sift through molecular haystacks of sewage, bogs, ponds, boat bilge, and other excellent breeding habitats for bacteria and their viral adversaries. "You know the word persuasive? There's nobody as persuasive as Steffanie," said biochemist Ryland Young, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics who runs the lab at Texas A&M University's Center for Phage Technology. "We just dropped everything. No exaggeration, people were literally working 24/7, screening 100 different environmental samples to find just a couple of new phages."

They took on the incredibly challenging goal of identifying a small number of precisely distinct phages capable of combating a specific type of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that was practically eating Patterson alive. Next, the US Food and Drug Administration had to approve this unproven concoction and scientists had to purify it so that it wasn't lethal. Since phage therapy has not undergone clinical trials in the United States, each case of "compassionate use" required a good deal of documentation—a time consuming process. Fortunately, the woman who answered the phone at the FDA said, "'No problem. This is what you need, and we can arrange that,'" Schooley recalled. "And then she tells me she has friends in the Navy that might be able to find some phages for us as well."

@edwardhospital An inspiring story of when knowing WHAT to do & WHO to call saved a life! I hope that #IPATH #USNavy #RylandYoung include minorities in their #Phages research! #SuperBug natural enemy of bacteria saved #SteffanieStrathdee husband's life https://t.co/WWLeZiDybi — E.O. (@treat2c) July 10, 2022

Scientists at the US Naval Medical Research Center soon "found a few phages that appeared to be active against the bacterium," said Strathdee. Around the same time, Young and his team also found four promising phages that ravaged Patterson's antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a test tube. Next came the hard part: figuring out how to separate the victorious phages from the soup of bacterial toxins left behind. "Both the Navy and Texas A&M got busy, and using different approaches figured out how to clean the phages to the point they could be given safely," said Schooley.

Despite all the odds, only three weeks after her husband's reassuring hand squeeze, Strathdee witnessed physicians intravenously inject the purified cocktail from Young's lab into her husband's body.

"We started with the abscesses because we didn't know what would happen, and we didn't want to kill him," Schooley said. "We didn't see any negative side effects; in fact, Tom seemed to be stabilizing a bit, so we continued the therapy every two hours." Two days later, the Navy cocktail arrived and those phages were injected into Patterson's bloodstream to tackle the bacteria that had spread to the rest of his body. "We believe Tom was the first person to receive intravenous phage therapy to treat a systemic superbug infection in the US," Strathdee revealed. "And three days later, Tom lifted his head off the pillow out of a deep coma and kissed his daughter's hand. It was just miraculous."

Strathdee's tale is one of unwavering determination and incredible good fortune. It's also a narrative that might save countless lives from the increasing threat of antibiotic-resistant superbugs—perhaps even yours. "It's estimated that by 2050, 10 million people per year—that's one person every three seconds—is going to be dying from a superbug infection," Strathdee told the Life Itself audience. "We have been caught for the last 2 1/2 years in this terrible situation where viruses have been the bad guy. I'm here to tell you that the enemy of my enemy can be my friend. Viruses can be medicine."

Katie Wood has been taking her four children to Cornfield Point in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, for almost a decade every summer. However, unlike all the other times, a single trip to the beach this year proved to be one that would shift her entire outlook on parenting. Speaking to TODAY Parents , the Boston-based mom revealed that she has watched the same woman walk up and down the beach every year. "Her name is Donna and she has Alzheimer's," the 40-year-old said. "I have met her before, but she doesn’t remember any of us. The community keeps an eye on her. She's a total sweetheart."

Wood was watching her children play by the water during one such trip to Cornfield Point earlier this month when Donna approached her with a surprising request. "She came up to me and said, 'Will you take me into the water?'" Wood recalled, admitting that her initial reaction was that she didn't want to get wet. "But everything in me was like—get in the water." As the pair waded into the ocean, Donna gave insights about her background and why she is always drawn to water.

"(Donna) comes to the beach for her peace," Wood revealed. Her kindness toward the elderly woman did not go unrewarded as Donna returned the favor by sharing some precious words of parenting advice that left a lasting impression on Wood. "She looked around at the kids and said, 'The best thing we can do as moms is to simply create memories'," Wood said of Donna's response when asked for her "best Mom advice." She shared that although simple, Donna's words had a powerful impact on her as the sentiment came at the perfect time in her life.

Wood, who was at the beach that day with her sister, Erin Connor—also a mom of four—revealed that she often feels like she gets caught up in "too much" as a mom. "My sister and I get so overwhelmed sometimes, so when you hear someone comment who has been through life, to take the pressure off and just make memories... it felt so right," she said. Connor managed to capture the heartwarming interaction between Wood and Donna on camera and Wood's social media posts about the incident have left people moved by the elderly woman's words and remembering their own mothers and grandmothers.

"When this adorable woman comes up to me at the beach and asks if I'd swim with her... You ignore the fact that the water is cold.⁣ You ignore that 'I don't want to get wet' feeling.⁣ You ignore the jellyfish. And you go in.⁣ And you listen to her talk about the ocean and her childhood and all the things about life. ⁣And when I asked her what her best Mom advice is, she said, "to simply create memories," Wood captioned a photographed of herself with Donna. In another post sharing a video of the two wading into the water, she wrote : "Bigger car. Bigger house. More things. Never enough. Really, they just want you. Thanks for the reminder Donna that the best thing we can do with our kids is to simply make those memories."

Warm comments flooded the Wood's posts on Facebook . "Beautiful reminder to stop and listen to the heart and wisdom of our elders! Beautiful moment captured! Thanks for sharing," wrote Judy Fergason Pryor. "Ok this choked me up and made me miss my Grandma who was exactly the type to grab a young person to assist her and chat and share life. Let’s all be that kind of life matriarch," commented Ceci Winter Bentler.

A server gave rise to more discussions about the tipping culture in the United States after posting a two-part rant about customers who don't tip their servers enough. Ben Raanan, who goes by @blazikenben on TikTok, took to the platform last month to explain how leaving meager tips for servers is not OK in today's day and age amid rising inflation. "Okay, this is for all you bad tippers out there. If you're a bad tipper, listen up. Okay, if you don't know how to tip, I get that. But for your information, $10 is not, like, cute like it used to be," Raanan says in a video that's been viewed more than 161,000 times. "It's not the 1950s, it's not the 2000s anymore."

Two things can be true at once:



1. Tipping is a bad institution



2. You are a bad person if you don’t tip appropriately — Jimmy from Jimmy’s Room (@JimmysRoom1) July 9, 2022

"Okay, inflation means that $10 is not worth that much anymore. You can't just leave a little cute $5, a little cute $10 for your server and think that that's like fun and cute. It's not fun and cute. Okay, if your bill was like $50, you can leave 10," he continues in the video. "That's 20%, that's fine. If your bill was $200 and you leave me $10, that's 5%, that's fu**ed up. That's a fu**ing insult. Okay, don't do that at a restaurant. If you come back to my restaurant after leaving me 5%, honestly even 10%, I'm [going to] say something. I'm [going to] be like, 'Was there a problem with your service last time? Because you tipped 10%, 5%, and that is not a good tip at all.' [I will] put you on the spot."

Raanan then went on to urge fellow servers to start calling out customers who don't tip enough. "This is fu**ed up. People shouldn't be doing that. If you don't know how to calculate the tip, take the bill, move it one decimal point, that's 10%, double it, that's 20%. That's what you should tip," he concluded. Thousands responded to Raanan's rant, with some who have experience working in the service industry agreeing with him and others stating that his frustration was directed towards the wrong people. "Who created the 20% rule anyway lol. We always tip 20 but this video rubbed me the wrong way. It's what I WANT to give not HAVE to," commented on TikTok user.

The pandemic-era bump in tipping is officially over—and inflation might be to blame (via @CNBCMakeIt ) https://t.co/54RIg0XcNY — CNBC (@CNBC) June 8, 2022

"Do not blame the customers, blame your boss for not paying you what you deserve," wrote another. "Come at your employers with that. They making bank not paying you while you are mad at the wrong people. How do they get away with paying $2?" asked a third TikTok user. On the other end of the discussion, one commented: "Going out to eat is a luxury and service just like getting your nails done, hair etc. If you can't afford to tip for a SERVICE get takeout and stay home." Another pointed out: "People that don't tip and say 'maybe they should pay you a livable wage' don't realize that if servers got paid more, their food would cost a lot more."

It's the fact it's not a custom in most other Western countries, the fact that it's something we only allow with service jobs, and the fact that it allows the customer to receive service before assigning it value... gotta be racist. — Christopher Keelty (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) June 4, 2021

A few days after posting his original rant, Raanan made a follow-up video protecting his stance on the topic. "If I'm not entitled to a tip, you're not entitled to a good service. Guess what? You take for granted the nice experience that you have at restaurants. I think most people do. Until you've worked a server's job, I think you truly don't understand all that extra work," he states in the two-minute clip. "All the hard work that servers do, that's extra that they don't have to do. It's a minimum wage job. I could give you minimum wage work... You come to a restaurant because you don't want McDonald's, you want a service experience."

Pretty much what I would have guessed. Just one of the many ways US laws worked hard to maintain slavery by other names after it was abolished. — Christopher Keelty (he/him) 🏳️‍🌈 (@keeltyc) June 4, 2021

"You want people to serve you... Every 10 seconds, pulling me away from my tables. Guess what, that is not the norm for restaurants. That's not just how a restaurant is. That exists because you have grown up in a system where tipping exists. So there's an implicate... there's an implied contract that I'm giving you good service because you're going to tip me. That is why you've always gotten good service at restaurants... I'm not the entitled one. You are entitled if you think that your nice experience at restaurants is out of the kindness of my heart. No. Money makes the world go round. And if you want good service, you better give me a good tip. That's just how it works," he concluded.

Twitter user Christopher Keelty did a little digging into the origins of America's tipping culture last year following what turned out to be a spot-on assumption that the practice likely has a racist origin. The search led him to a 2019 TIME article that confirms that the earliest days of the practice in the country do, in fact, have a connection to the racial oppression of the post-Civil War Reconstruction period. Having said that, despite how troubling its origin and the ongoing use of the tipping wage system is, as long as we take part in it, Keelty firmly believes we should tip our servers, and do so generously.

A father who was told he didn't have long to live in 2019 is now walking his daughter down the aisle. Sean Guinness, 60, considers himself "the luckiest man" after he was treated for melanoma in 2011 and it returned eight years later and spread to his liver and intestine. Guinness, from Harrogate, U.K., said he never thought he'd be there for his daughter's wedding, let alone walk her down the aisle. He is now "cancer-free" after undergoing immunotherapy, reported BBC. "When I was really ill, Amelia wanted me to write a letter that could be read out on her wedding day," he said. "I feel blessed that I will now be there for her." He says "there are no words" to describe how grateful he feels. Guinness also has a son.

He was diagnosed with Stage 1A melanoma after he did a health check-up after noticing a mole on his leg bleeding. The mole was removed via a small operation. He was told that there was a "very small" chance of the cancer returning. He moved on with his life and all was good until he felt stomach pain in 2019. A scan showed that cancer had returned and it had also spread. “I was ready for living the happy life because my wife and I had brought up a family together. And then suddenly, it felt like everything I’d worked for was being taken away from me very sharply," he said. Doctors said parts of his small intestine had to be removed. He underwent an operation to have the parts removed and was recovering. Three weeks later, his doctors had bad news for him. "My surgeon told me the very dramatic and scary news that I had eight months to live," he recalled. It came as a huge shock to him and his family.

He was prescribed nivolumab and ipilimumab as part of immunotherapy in the hope that his immune system would find and kill the cancer cells. It worked and Guinness, who's a government IT specialist, was finally cancer-free. He believes he was cured by a “miracle drug." He still can't come to terms with the fact that he can now walk his daughter down the aisle. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world. I don’t want to win anything. I don’t want to win the pools. I don’t want to win the lottery — I feel like I’ve won the lottery many times over," said Guinness, reported WalesOnline. “I’m very close to my daughter, and to be able to walk her down the aisle and to give her away at her wedding day — it’s the things that you dream of in middle age. I’m a reasonably articulate person, but the words that I can use seem quite feeble compared to the emotions that I feel. I’m grateful to everyone who has got me this far.”



Guinness is now part of a program at the University of Oxford that studies the causes and treatment of melanoma. Guinness' diagnosis also raised awareness among his loved ones and a few of his friends have also supported the program. They even organized a sponsored cycle ride across France to raise money for the research. Mark Middleton, a melanoma oncologist at the university, had nothing but kind words for Guinness for how he had supported the program. Middleton called him "a fantastic advocate" for improving diagnoses and patient involvement.

Guinness is now looking forward to his daughter Amelia's wedding in August. "I do not think there are any words in the English language that describe the feeling of gratefulness," said Guinness.