Dubuque, IA

Army renames reserve center after fallen Dubuque soldier

By Cole Krutzfield
KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In a ceremony on Sunday, the United States Army officially renamed its army reserve center after a Dubuque native. Ronald D. Rennison joined the U.S. Army in 1987. He subsequently served in South Korea as an 88M motor transport operator...

