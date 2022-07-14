ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

6 Times Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Other Experts Were Right About the Stock Market

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

Public figures in the world of finance are easy targets when they make bad market calls. As commentators like Jim Cramer and billionaires like Warren Buffett are frequently quoted in the press, their missteps are publicly available for all to see.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Small Business Spotlight 2022: Nominate Your Favorite Small Biz by July 25

What gets often overlooked,. however, are the number of times that these experts make correct market calls. Here are just a few of the times that Cramer, Buffett and other well-known experts have made profitable calls in stocks or the market overall .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwfpU_0gbVgorn00

Warren Buffett: Goldman Sachs Will Not Fall

In late summer 2008, the financial world was melting down. Lehman Brothers, an investment bank that had been founded in 1844, failed almost overnight, and Bear Stearns was right on its heels before getting bought out by JPMorgan Chase at just $2 per share.

Goldman Sachs, which itself was founded in 1869, saw its stock cut in half, on its way to further losses. But Warren Buffett saw not calamity but opportunity. The billionaire invested $5 billion into the company, which provided him with high-dividend preferred shares along with warrants to buy $5 billion common shares at $115.

When Buffett sold out in 2013, he walked away with a cool $3.2 billion in profits.

Check Out: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255Rv3_0gbVgorn00

Jim Cramer: Buy Apple

Apple is the largest company in America, and is seemingly owned by every investor and portfolio manager in existence. Some pundits go so far as to say, "as goes Apple, so goes the market," and over the past few years, they have been largely correct.

But way back in 2010, buying Apple wasn't the easy trade that it seems to be in the 2020s. Jim Cramer was among the first to wholeheartedly endorse the stock, calling it a "buy what you know" company.

According to Cramer, "it has the best company, best product, best consumer loyalty that I've ever seen." Cramer has been richly rewarded for his decision to buy and hold the stock, which has returned over 1,000% since he bought it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSWBi_0gbVgorn00

Robert Shiller: Two Major Bubbles Will Burst

Yale economist Robert Shiller is one of the most-quoted financial experts in the world, and with good reason. While not all of his predictions have come to fruition, some of his biggest market calls have predicted major setbacks in financial assets.

Among his most noteworthy include the bursting of the internet bubble in 2000 and the housing market collapse in 2007. Avoiding either of these financial disasters, let alone both of them, could have saved investors large amounts of money. In 2013, Shiller earned the Nobel Prize for economics, in part due to his decades of accurate economic forecasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYBCv_0gbVgorn00

Jim Cramer: Buy NVIDIA

In the case of NVIDIA, Cramer cites the power of coupling a good business with an excellent CEO. According to Cramer, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang has done a great job of positioning the company to benefit from strong economic trends, breaking ground "in the way that Intel used to break ground."

While the company is now well-known for its leadership in everything from artificial intelligence and gaming to machine learning and automobile parts, Cramer was all over the company as early as 2017, taking profits in 2018 before piling back in after a strong selloff in March 2019.

Warren Buffett: Bank of America Will Be of Great Value

Just like Buffett made a great call on Goldman Sachs at the start of the late 2000s meltdown, he also made one on Bank of America as the recovery was beginning to take root. By 2011, Bank of America had fallen below $7 per share, as it was still suffering the effects of the subprime mortgage meltdown. But just as he invested $5 billion into Goldman Sachs in 2008, Buffett forked over an additional $5 billion into B of A in 2011.

The deal was somewhat similar to the Goldman Sachs deal, offering Buffett high-paying preferred stocks shares along with warrants to buy 700 million Bank of America shares at $7.14 each. As Buffett noted in his annual investment letter to shareholders, "Our warrants to buy 700 million Bank of America shares will likely be of great value before they expire."

When he exercised those warrants in 2012, Buffett earned $12 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zt63G_0gbVgorn00

Bill Ackman: General Growth Properties

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman epitomizes the idea that even great analysts and managers can have both major successes and major failures. Although Ackman has been in the news recently with his failed investments in Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Herbalife, his track record of successes is equally enviable.

One of his greatest calls was investing in General Growth Properties when the mall operator was nearly bankrupt. A $60 million investment from his hedge fund Pershing Investments in 2009 led to a whopping $1.6 billion profit.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Times Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Other Experts Were Right About the Stock Market

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Much is Mark Cuban Worth?

Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Robert Shiller
Person
Bill Ackman
Person
Jim Cramer
Person
Jensen Huang
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Preferred Stocks#Lehman Brothers#Bear Stearns#Jpmorgan Chase
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
170K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy