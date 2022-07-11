England beat South Africa by five wickets in first women’s cricket ODI – as it happened

8.07pm BST

That’s it for our coverage today. I’ll leave you with Raf Nicholson’s report from Northampton - goodnight!

Related: Emma Lamb’s 102 sees England gambol to South Africa target in first ODI

8.05pm BST

The player of the match is Emma Lamb

“What a day! I’m absolutely buzzing to get a hundred in my second ODI innings. I just wanted to be really positive and keep it simple. It’s a very good deck and our bowlers did a lot of hard work. If it was in my slot I just wanted to hit it with intent.

“I feel really calm and relaxed about where I’m at. It’s a good start for me and hopefully I can carry on. It was very special and very emotional [reaching a hundred with Heather Knight at the crease]. To give her a hug as well, it’s lovely! My family aren’t here unforunately, but I’m sure they’ll be watching at home.”

8.02pm BST

Heather Knight’s verdict

“Yeah, really pleased. It’s a new cycle and we talked about doing things differently, trying to play a little bit more on the front foot, and it couldn’t have gone much better.

“Katherine Brunt’s performance was unbelievable and set the tone for the day. It was lovely [to be at the crease when Emma Lamb scored her hundred], I really enjoyed it. It’s such a special moment. She was great - very calm and composed. She looked like she belongs.

“[Nat Sciver] is at the peak of her powers. She’ll stay at No4, I’ll stay at No5 [with Sophia Dunkley at No3]. It’s something we want to try and we think it’s a stronger line-up that allows us to attack at the top and then manage the innings in the middle.”

7.58pm BST

Sune Luus’s verdict

“Not a good start with the bat. It was a very good innings from Chloe Tryon to get us to the total that we got, but their batters hit us off our length from the start. Emma Lamb batted extremely well, so well done to England. The brand of cricket they play is very aggressive and we can take that on board going forward in the series.”

7.53pm BST

England take two points, which puts themo 4-2 ahead in the multi-format series. The second of three ODIs is at Bristol on Friday, with three T20s to follow.

They were in control from the start, when Katherine Brunt bowled a terrific new-ball spell, but the highlight of the game was a calm, classy maiden hundred from Emma Lamb. Oh, and Nat Sciver took four wickets and made a 31-ball fifty. It’s barely news any more.

7.49pm BST

ENGLAND WIN BY FIVE WICKETS!

32.1 overs: England 219-5 (Wyatt 14, Jones 0) Wyatt smashes Sekhukhune for four, and England have won with 107 balls to spare. It was as emphatic as it sounds.

Danni Wyatt (left) and Amy Jones celebrate England’s victory. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

7.47pm BST

32nd over: England 215-5 (Wyatt 10, Jones 0) Four to win, Danni Wyatt on strike. What happened next?

7.46pm BST

WICKET! England 215-5 (Knight LBW b Khaka 20)

Heather Knight is givne out LBW on review. She missed a slog sweep at a ball from Khaka that pitched on middle and straightened; in fact, it was pretty plumb.

7.42pm BST

31st over: England 209-4 (Knight 19, Wyatt 5) Wyatt clips her second ball stylishly for four. England are ten away from victory.

7.38pm BST

WICKET! England 202-4 (Lamb c Khaka b Sekhukhune 102)

Emma Lamb holes out to deep square leg to end a memorable innings of 102 from 97 balls. Heather Knight runs after Lamb to congratulate Lamb, and she is warmly greeted by her teammates as she leaves the field. It was a brilliant knock.

7.37pm BST

30th over: England 202-3 (Lamb 102, Knight 17) A thrilling shot from Knight, who lofts de Klerk back over her head for the first six of the innings.

7.32pm BST

29th over: England 194-3 (Lamb 101, Knight 11)

7.28pm BST

Emma Lamb hits her first ODI century!

28th over: England 193-3 (Lamb 101, Knight 10) A wonderful moment for Emma Lamb, who pings de Klerk past backward point for four to reach her first century in international cricket! It’s been a high-class innings: 91 balls, 15 fours, all round the wicket. Her composure has been really striking, as has the economy and judgement of her strokeplay. She has barely taken a risk all evening.

7.24pm BST

27th over: England 187-3 (Lamb 96, Knight 9) Knight gets her first boundary, dancing down the track to loft Mlaba over mid-off. Lovely shot. And she helps herself to four more next up, lapping a poor delivery wide of the keeper Chetty. England need 32 to win.

7.21pm BST

26th over: England 176-3 (Lamb 94, Knight 0) Lamb is beaten by de Klerk, who has been the pick of the South African bowlers. She has figures of 6-0-31-2.

7.19pm BST

WICKET! England 175-3 (Sciver c sub b de Klerk 55)

Sciver’s stylish innings of 55 from 36 balls ends when she clouts de Klerk straight to the substitute Anneke Bosch at deep midwicket.

7.16pm BST

25th over: England 174-2 (Lamb 92, Sciver 55) Mlaba returns to the attack. She bowled well in her first spell, though you wouldn’t know it from figures of 3-0-26-0.

The match is over, and the main focus now is on whether Emma Lamb will make her first century for England. She’s eight away.

7.12pm BST

24th over: England 169-2 (Lamb 88, Sciver 54) Sciver waves de Klerk through mid-on for four, another high-class stroke, and a single off the next delivery takes her to a 31-ball fifty . Pure class.

She gets another boundary thanks to a misfield from Luus at mid-off. England are romping to victory.

7.09pm BST

23rd over: England 158-2 (Lamb 86, Sciver 45) It’s not just England’s boundary hitting that has been impressive. Sciver, in particular, has been really busy between the wickets - as shown in that over from Khaka, which yields seven runs without any boundaries.

7.06pm BST

22nd over: England 151-2 (Lamb 84, Sciver 40) Lamb helps a Kapp full toss round the corner for four to move into the eighties. It’s all too easy at the moment.

7.01pm BST

21st over: England 144-2 (Lamb 78, Sciver 39) Khaka replaces Sekhukhune. It’s all the same to Sciver, who helps herself to three boundaries - a deliberate slice over backward point, a majestic extra cover drive and a jaunty, premeditated ramp. This is delightful batting.

Sciver has 39 from 23 balls. England are a team in a hurry, possibly because they want to watch the football.

6.58pm BST

It’s just not cricket But England are involved in a very big game of association football tonight. You can follow their Euro 2022 match against Norway with John Ashdown.

Related: England v Norway: Women’s Euro 2022 – live!

6.57pm BST

20th over: England 130-2 (Lamb 78, Sciver 25) Marizanne Kapp is back in the attack. Her first ball, too short, is hammered through midwicket for four by Sciver. She is batting with such authority. England take singles off the other five deliveries, and even I can do that math: 472 from the over.

6.53pm BST

19th over: England 121-2 (Lamb 76, Sciver 18) Lamb mistimes a lofted stroke off Sekhukhune, but the ball lands safely on the leg side. An otherwise good over is tarnished by a poor final delivery that Lamb flicks round the corner for four. England target drops below a hundred: 98 from 31 overs .

6.49pm BST

18th over: England 113-2 (Lamb 70, Sciver 16) Lamb sweeps Mlaba sweetly round the corner for four. This has been a terrific innings. She’s going at more than a run a ball - 70 off 65 - yet at no stage has her batting felt forced or frantic.

6.46pm BST

17th over: England 106-2 (Lamb 64, Sciver 15) Sekhukhune returns to the attack. Her third ball swerves onto the pads of Sciver, who works it past short fine leg with the minimum of fuss.

The next ball, slightly too full, is hustled over mid-on for four more. That’s a cracking stroke from Sciver, who has raced to 15 from 10 balls.

6.42pm BST

16th over: England 94-2 (Lamb 64, Sciver 3) Mlaba beats Lamb with a nice delivery that straightens and bounces a touch. Then Sciver, whose last ODI innings was that astonishing 148 not out in the World Cup final , works a couple behind square on the leg side. England need 125 from 34 overs. Should .

6.39pm BST

15th over: England 88-2 (Lamb 61, Sciver 1) “This all feels quite fresh, despite only a few changes from the last series,” wrote Guy Hornsby approximately 0.4 seconds before the wicket of Dunkley. “England appear to have everything under control, And I really like the promotion of Sophia Dunkley up the order in particular. Shows real intent. She is such a watchable player. I was lucky enough to see her play at Old Trafford last summer: she really has an X-factor about her.”

Ahem. I do agree, though, that it’s a bold and exciting move.

6.34pm BST

WICKET! England 86-2 (Dunkley LBW b de Klerk 22)

Dunkley survives a big LBW shout from de Klerk - but South Africa go for the review . If there’s no inside edge, Dunkley is in trouble.

It was a good delivery, which jagged back off the seam to hit the flap of the back pad. Maybe height will save Dunkley. Here comes ball tracking... she’s out!

Sophia Dunkley of England is trapped LBW off the bowling of Nadine de Klerk. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

6.30pm BST

14th over: England 86-1 (Lamb 60, Dunkley 22) It’s time for the left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba. His first ball is edged through the vacant slip area for four Lamb, who brings up a fine maiden half-century from just 51 balls.

England’s Emma Lamb celebrates her half century . Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

South Africa put a slip in as a result - but Lamb edges between keeper and slip for another boundary! I suppose that was technically a chance to Trisha Chetty, though it would have been a fantastic catch.

After a couple of streaky boundaries, Lamb premeditates an accomplished lap stroke for four more. Despite bowling a very good first over, Mlaba has gone for 15.

6.25pm BST

13th over: England 71-1 (Lamb 47, Dunkley 21) A short ball from de Klerk is pulled over midwicket by Lamb, the eighth boundary of a stylish and confident innings.

An LBW appeal against Lamb is turned down on height later in the over.

6.22pm BST

12th over: England 65-1 (Lamb 42, Dunkley 21) Dunkley belts Sekhukhune down the ground for four, a much sweeter strike than in the previous over. South Africa urgently need a wicket or four.

They almost get one when Lamb is dropped off her own bowling by Sekhukhune. It was a stinging, one-handed chance above his head, and you can argue she did well just to get a hand on it and save the boundary.

6.17pm BST

11th over: England 59-1 (Lamb 41, Dunkley 16) Short and wide from de Klerk, and Lamb punches another emphatic cut for four. She has dealt ruthlessly with any loose deliveries, and for now the explosive Sophia Dunkley is playing a supporting role.

A cut for two from Dunkley brings up the fifty partnership from 48 balls.

6.13pm BST

10th over: England 51-1 (Lamb 36, Dunkley 13) A double bowling change, with Tumi Sekhukhune into the attack. Her first ball, a rank loosener, would have gone for four but for a fine diving stop at midwicket. The rest of the over is better, though Dunkley swats the penultimate ball down the ground for four.

6.10pm BST

9th over: England 45-1 (Lamb 35, Dunkley 8) Nadine de Klerk replaces Kapp, whose first spell was unusually scruffy. Two from a quiet first over. England, well on top at this stage, need 174 from 41 overs.

6.07pm BST

8th over: England 43-1 (Lamb 34, Dunkley 7) Khaka beats Lamb with the surprise non-swinging delivery, but then Lamb punches a replica through the covers for four. It was in the air but well placed between the two fielders. Lamb has raced to 34 from 32 balls.Khaka beats Lamb with the surprise non-swinging delivery, but then Lamb punches a replica through the covers for four. It was in the air but well placed between the two fielders. Lamb has raced to 34 from 32 balls.

6.03pm BST

7th over: England 37-1 (Lamb 29, Dunkley 6) Lamb slices Kapp for four more, though it was in the air and just wide of the diving Wolvaardt at backward point. For the most part Lamb has played beautifully, though, and she gets her fifth boundary with a clip through midwicket.

6.00pm BST

6th over: England 27-1 (target 219; Lamb 19, Dunkley 6) Lamb is starting to walk down and across in an attempt to negate Khaka’s inswing. Another quiet over, three from it. Lamb has 19 from 21 balls, Dunkley 6 from 7.

5.56pm BST

5th over: England 24-1 (target 219; Lamb 16, Dunkley 6) Consecutive boundaries for Lamb off Kapp, a flick behind square and another authoritative cut stroke.

This is unusually loose from Kapp, and Dunkley crashes a wide half-volley through the covers to make it three boundaries in the over.

5.53pm BST

4th over: England 11-1 (target 219; Lamb 7, Dunkley 2) Dunkley back cuts Khaka for a couple to get off the mark. Khaka is still getting some dangerous inswing, and those are the only runs from the over. South Africa have started well.

5.50pm BST

3rd over: England 8-1 (target 219; Lamb 6, Dunkley 0) This is interesting - Sophia Dunkley has been promoted to No3. She digs out her first ball, a dipping yorker from Kapp.



5.49pm BST

WICKET! England 8-1 (Beaumont b Kapp 1)

Marizanne Kapp strikes with a beauty! Tammy Beaumont lunged forward at a gorgeous full-length delivery that seamed back through the gate to hit the middle of middle stump. Neck and crop.

Tammy Beaumont’s bails are airborne courtesy of a delivery by Marizanne Kapp Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

5.45pm BST

2nd over: England 7-0 (target 219; Lamb 5, Beaumont 1) Ayabonga Khaka shares the new ball, and immediately gets some extravagant inswing to the right-handers. Just a single apiece from the over.

5.42pm BST

1st over: England 5-0 (target 219; Lamb 4, Beaumont 0) Emma Lamb, who made a two-ball duck in her only ODI innings to date, gets her first runs in this format with an emphatic square cut off Kapp’s final delivery. There was a wide earlier in the over, so England are 5/219ths of the way to victory.

5.38pm BST

The players are out in the middle , and Marizanne Kapp has a white ball in her hand.

5.26pm BST

Despite a pulsating 88 from Chloe Tryon , this should be a comfortable chase for England. Should: what a word that is. Helluva lot of shoulds that haven’t come to pass.

The first thing South Africa need is a new-ball spell as good as Katherine Brunt’s this afternoon.

5.19pm BST

Thanks Daniel, great work . We really should have some kind of ceremony when people make their OBO debut in each format. We couldn’t present a cap, like the actual cricketers do, but there must be an alternative. A laminated Wisden? An energy drink? A stress ball?

5.15pm BST

That’s all from me. My first white ball OBO. Must say it was wild at times when the spinners were operating at both ends but thoroughly enjoyed that. (Do I lose cool points admitting that I love the 50 over format?)



I’ll go ponder that. The next words you read will be written by Rob Smythe who’ll take you to the close.

Will South Africa be able to defend this (somewhat) measly total? Will England snaffle it at a canter? Stay tuned.

5.12pm BST

South Africa bowled out for 218 (47.4 overs)

That’s all she wrote. De Klerk can’t see out the remaining overs and is caught on the charge by a diving Eccelstone at mid-off. That’s four wicket for Sciver.

Not enough I fear for the Saffas. Still, if they are to defend this they have Tryon’s brilliance and de Klerk’s gumption to thank.

Brunt was unplayable up front and Eccelstone put the squeeze on, restricting their guests to 108-5 before a 97-run sixth-wicket stand turned this one-sided affair into something of a contest.

Nadine de Klerk is bowled out by Bryony Smith. Photograph: Ryan Hiscott/ECB/Getty Images

5.08pm BST

Sekhukhune run-out (Dunkley) 1 (South Africa 218-9)

Might as well, I suppose. Sekhukhune tries to turn an easy one into two but falls short.

5.06pm BST

47th over: South Africa 212-8 (de Klerk 32, Sekhukhune 1) That’s three wickets in 12 balls for England. Brunt’s claims her third with this succesful set, bowling Khaka for a duck. She’s given no respect though as de Klerk paddle sweeps on one knee. They scamper two but it deserved more. Sekhukhune, back from her night-watchers heroics in Taunton, is off the mark with a sliced drive to deep third.

5.03pm BST

Wicket! Khaka b Brunt 0 (South Africa 209-8)

Khaka lasts just two balls as Brunt cleans her up with a full and straight one.

5.00pm BST

46th over: South Africa 208-7 (de Klerk 29, Khaka 0) Sciver bags the big scalp of a high-flying Tryon and she also picks up Trisha Chetty’s wicket as well. South Africa’s ‘keeper is snaffled by her opposite number, Jones, but only after a review. Wickets coming thick and fast now and the end is surely nigh.

4.58pm BST

Tryon goes down swinging, c Cross b Sciver 88 (South Africa 206-6)

Rather than bunt it around for her ton, Tryon has gone down in a blaze of glory. it wasn’t quite short enough from Sciver and Tryon fails to get the elevation required to lift it beyond the rope. Instead she picks out Cross at deep midwicket and it’s safely pouched as the 97 run partnership ends.

No matter. That really is an innings of the highest quality. South Africa won’t have enough runs (save this tweet) but they’ve at least given themselves a semblance of a chance. Correction. Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon has given them a chance.

Chloe Tryon has given her team some hope with a wonderful innings Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

4.54pm BST

45th over: South Africa 205-5 (Tryon 88, de Klerk 27) This time Tryon get’s a bit of luck as a fielder in the deep (forgive me, my view is obstructed) helps it four. I don’t know how. All I know is that it’s four more for Tryon as she inches towards a first ever ton in international cricket. This is a hellava contest with Ecclestone who has not found that control she had earlier in the piece.

4.51pm BST

44th over: South Africa 200-5 (Tryon 83, de Klerk 27) Bludgeoned from the middle of Tryon’s bat. She has humptied Sciver back over her head to take hersellf into the 80s. She hits a short ball even harder to the deep square boundary but there’s a fielder there and it’s just a single. You could shoot a lentil out of a cannon right now and she’d fizz it to the fence.

Oh, and that’s 200 up as well.

4.48pm BST

43rd over: South Africa 192-5 (Tryon 77, de Klerk 25) Now that is just delicious. Having survived a lbw review at the start of the over, Tryon unfurls two gorgeous boundaries through the off side off Eccesltone. One drive off the front foot and another scything cut off the back peg underlines her supremacy at the minute. She’s charging ahead and England are powerless to stop her.

4.44pm BST

Tryon is given out lbw! But reviews immediately. Good thing too. She’s quite clearly got a lot of bat on that sweep to Ecclestone and she lives to continue the fight.

4.44pm BST

Or is she?

4.42pm BST

42nd over: South Africa 184-5 (Tryon 69, de Klerk 25) Knight has recognised that she needs put a lid on things so he chucks the ball to Sciver and asks her lieutenant to make something happen. There’s no wicket, but it only goes for five as Tryon gets a single and de Klerk steals a couple of twos.

4.40pm BST

Remarkable we’re even having this conversation the way the first 20 overs went down.

4.40pm BST

41st over: 179-5 (Tryon 68, de Klerk 21) South Africa’s lower order dug them out of various holes at the World Cup and they’re coming good again here. Four singles from that Dean over thakes this sixth wicket partnership to 71.

4.38pm BST

“Why is there no scorecard with womens’ cricket like there is with mens’ cricket? I would love to be able to have a look when I get the chance to dip into the over by over commentary”

John Box, you’re right to flag this and so have we. Will see what we can do.

4.36pm BST

40th over: South Africa 175-5 (Tryon 66, de Klerk 19) POW! POW! Two mighty maximums off Tryon’s flowing blade is a sure sign that she’s seeing it like a pumpkin. No respect for Cross as she first wallops one over square leg and then finishes the over with anoter over cow corner. This really is a special innings from South Africa’s middle order veteran. De Klerk playing her part too in this partnership, hanging in there and nurdling singles to feed Tryon the strike.

4.33pm BST

39th over: South Africa 160-5 (Tryon 53, de Klerk 18). That’s 50 for Chloe Tryon who has played a sublime hand rescuing her teammates from certain doom. She came in at 73-4 and has taken South Africa to the brink of something they might yet defend. Still work to do, but she can be proud of that.

This Dean over goes for seven as every ball costs a run. Five of them are singles worked around the various gaps and another is worked for two towards the leg side to bring up tryon’s milestone.

4.29pm BST

38th over: South Africa 153-5 (Tryon 49, de Klerk 15) The 150 is up as Tryon continues to press the accelerator dfespite a bowling change. Cross returns after that expensive one from Lamb but Tryon is’t taking any sighters. A wild hack finds a thick outside edge and it flies towads the vacant deep third. Two extras - a wide and a no-ball - plus a couple of singles for both willow wielders has the scoreboard moving along rather nicely. The run-rate is back up past 4 once again.

4.25pm BST

37th over: South Africa 145-5 (Tryon 44, de Klerk 14) Another belter from Tryon. She’s carrying her nation on her back right now! here she is thumping Ecclesone through the covers. Delightful batting.

4.24pm BST

36th over: South Africa 141-5 (Tryon 40, de Klerk 14) Tryon NAILS one back past Lamb’s head for four. She has smoked this one. Phew, what a little knock this is turning out to be. Two singles for both batters means that’s eight from the over.

4.20pm BST

35th over: South Africa 133-5 (Tryon 34, de Klerk 12) Ecclestone thinks she’s got another one. She thinks that because Anna Harris has raised her finger to an lbw appeal. Tryon goes upstairs immediately and it’s a good review. her big stride forward along with added bounce from Ecclestone means it’s going over. Ecclestone is disappointed but the game needs Tryon to keep going.

Earlier in the set, de Klerk knocked three runs with a couple down the ground and a single to cover.

4.15pm BST

34th over: South Africa 130-5 (Tryon 34, de Klerk 9) Emma Lamb joins the party. It’s her first bowl and she’s bringing some right arm off-spin. It’s not going to get tongues wagging, but it doesn’t clear the place out either. Four singles and another partnership is building. If they can just stick together til the end (or as close as)

4.10pm BST

33rd over: South Africa 126-5 (Tryon 32, de Klerk 7) A rare loose ball from Brunt is given the punishment it deserves as de Klerk punches firmly through point off the back foot. Top shot that for a No 7.

4.08pm BST

Please let this be true, from Richard O’Hagan:

“Hi Daniel. As a newly-capped member of the OBO squad you might not appreciate that the ‘double the score at 30 overs’ may actually have been first floated here. I recall a number of then-regulars formulating it during an ODI at the Oval back in the Noughties. I can’t remember which game it was, but I know that an errant James Anderson throw in the warm-ups almost ended my day prematurely.”



I’m not sure though. I always thought it was first introduced as a concept in the 90s (I certainly remember that adage touted during my youth). But for the sake of the OBO fam, I’m going to trust you Rich.

4.06pm BST

Get a load of Brunt’s opening spell in all it’s glory

4.06pm BST

32nd over: South Africa 122-5 (Tryon 32, de Klerk 3) Tryon is not going down without landing a few blows herself. She skips down the track and cracks Dean over extra cover for four. Lovely controlled aggression.

4.03pm BST

31st over: South Africa 116-5 (Tryon 27, de Klerk 2) Dean’s over ended with a no-ball and Tryon belting a boundary from the free-hit towwards the leg side.

Brunt then gets the 31st underway with a new batter in Nadine de Klerk to aim at. A single for each batter means it’s another organised over from Brunt.

3.59pm BST

Clear edge (if you zoom in)

3.57pm BST

Laura! What have you done? Replays show she got a clear edge on that lbw but opted not to review. As (that man again) Nick Friend says next to me, “She’s the best player in the team, worth reviewing it anyway”. Right you are Nick.

3.56pm BST

Wolvardt is gone! lbw Dean 43 (South Africa 108-5)

29.5 overs: South Africa 108-5 (Tryon 22, de Klerk 0) That. Is. HUGE! So much left in the game but that may be the definitive moment. While Wolvaardt was there South Africa still had hope in posting something meaningful. They may still, but that looks a tough ask now.

Dean gets a back of a lengther to skid and Wolvaardt, playing back, gets in a tangle and is pinned on her crease. No need to review that. That looked stone dead from up here. Reward for Dean who has been tight all spell.

They say you can doubler a team’s tally at 30 overs. Tgat’d put South Africa on 216. They’d take that I reckon even though it’s well below par.

3.51pm BST

29th over: South Africa 104-4 (Wolvaardt 43, Tryon 19) Brunt is back and, as you’d expect, she gives nothing away. That’s not entirely true, she gives two singles away, but you know what I mean. The ball isn’t swinging, as you’d expect, but she sticks to that same tight line around the fourth stump. Interesting passage here. England still winning on points but South Africa finding their feet with this partnership.

3.49pm BST

28th over: South Africa 102-4 (Wolvaardt 42, Tryon 18) CRUNCH! What a way to bring up the 100. Tryon has popped Dean down the ground and over long off for six. That’s come from nowhere. All timing from the big hitter. oomph, chutzpah, gees (in the South African parlance) is what’s needed from now on. Not recklessness and Tryon showed right there that you can be daring and sensible in equal measure. Two singles a piece as well.

3.45pm BST

27th over: South Africa 94-4 (Wolvaardt 41, Tryon 11) Now that’s a shot. Sciver digs it in and Wolvaardt doesn’t so much as pull it off the front foot as she whack-bats it. That’s not a phrase, I know, but then that’s not a real cricket shot. Whatever it is, it’s only worth one down to deep square. Three more balls are worth one and another is worth two. Still with me? Six off the over. South Africa climbing back through the gears.

3.42pm BST

26th over: South Africa 88-4 (Wolvaardt 37, Tryon 9) Four off this Dean over. Two for each batter. Not much else to report. One of those overs that will merge into all the rest in the great expanding cosmos of this strange game.

3.38pm BST

She certainly meant business.

3.38pm BST

25th over: South Africa 84-4 (Wolvaardt 35, Tryon 7) We’re halfway through and that is the shot of the day. Absolutely laced through point by Tryon on the cut. Sciver strays a little short and is scythed with a savage swipe of the blade. Three singles and a bye means it’s a rare productive set for the Saffas. They’ll want this second 25 to be better than the first.

3.36pm BST

24th over: South Africa 76-4 (Wolvaardt 33, Tryon 2) Chloe Tryon marks her return to the side and takes a couple into the covers with a firm drive. I’ve been impressed with Dean so far. Nice and neat. Uncomplicated. A captain’s dream. She’s conceded just the 15 from her four. A single to Wolvaardt as well through the on side means she continues to tick along.

3.33pm BST

Worth reading this thread if you’re interested in the way we talk about the women’s game.

3.32pm BST

23rd over: South Africa 73-4 (Wolvaardt 32, Tryon 0) Success for Sciver on her return. With the ‘keeper up she’s looking to bowl wicket tio wicket. South Africa take four singles before a misdirected bouncer is called wide. The extra ball proves a blessing though as Kapp is caught for a stuttering 12 that was just threatening to splutter into life. Wolvaardt, who has faced 53 balls, needs to stay there til the end if her team has any hope of posting something meaningful.

3.30pm BST

Kapp is gone, c Cross b Sciver 12 (South Africa 73-4)

Oh dear oh dear. What a way to go. Looking to bully Sciver, Kapp claps one down the ground but doesn’t catch it clean. Cross takes a good tumbling diving catch at mid-on but that is a sorry way to end an innings that was just starting to get going. South Africa back in their hole.

Kapp on her way to being caught out. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

3.26pm BST

22nd over: 69-3 (Wolvaardt 30, Kapp 11) Dean’s over is milked for a few singles. Wolvaardt is into the 30s and Kapp is into double figures. A slight lift for the Saffas but England still bossing it.

3.23pm BST

21st over: South Africa 66-3 (Wolvaardt 28, Kapp 10) Laura W, get some of that! That Kapp thwack in the previous over has given things a lift. Wolvaardt decides to join the party and smears Ecclestone up and over wide mid-on for four. It’s not timed to perfection but well enough to take it to the fence.

More of that please! Photograph: Matt Lewis/ECB/Getty Images

3.21pm BST

20th: South Africa 62-3 (Wolvaardt 28, Kapp 6) Hallelujah! Thank you Marizanne Kapp. That’s some oomph, some Protea fire. It’s only worth four but this bunt down the ground is a signal to Dean that the South African batter won’t be stymied without a fight.

3.18pm BST

19th over: South Africa 54-3 (Wolvaardt 26, Kapp 0) ‘Eccelstone keeps it tidy’ CTL V. I’ll be using that one again and again. England have put South Africa in a little box and chucked the keys in the bin. Just one single to Wolvaardt means Eccelstone is 1-6 from five overs.

3.16pm BST

18th over: South Africa 53-3 (Wolvaardt 25, Kapp 0) Spin from both ends now (making my job a little trickier) as Charlie Dean enters the scene. Wolvaardt takes a single and Kapp can’t add to the score, but she is trying to force it. She crunches one to mid-off but can’t pierce the field. Some impetus needed otherwise we might be staring at a one-sided contest.

3.13pm BST

17th over: South Africa 52-3 (Wolvaardt 24, Kapp 0) Another maiden for Ecclestone and this one also snares the wicket of Luus. She’s been like a python, strangling South Africa with her metronomic offies. World class. That’s what she is. World class. Nothing loose, at the batter, bowling to her field. It’d be easy to be overly critical of the Saffas but credit must go to England.



3.10pm BST

Wicket! Luus b Ecclestone 7 (South Africa 52-3)

That was coming from a mile away. Luus’s stagnant stay at the crease comes to a merciful end as she yorks herself trying to ease Ecclestone’s full ball into the covers. It was a soft stroke in a soft innings that came to a soft end. Disappointing from the skipper but that’s what a cluster of dot balls will do. England in the pound seat.

3.08pm BST

16th over: South Africa 52-2 (Wolvaardt 24, Luus 7) Cross restarts with a maiden. South Africa need to crack on here. Wolvaardt’s faced 41 balls, Luus 26. Pressure is building. Something has to give.

3.06pm BST

And how!

3.04pm BST

15th: South Africa 51-2 (Wolvaardt 24, Luus 6) That’s drinks. England’s opening hour thanks to Brunt’s two wickets in a sensational spell of swing bowling.

Ecclestone has kept the pressure on with some tidy spin. This last set was her most expensive as it goes for three. Luus with a single through point and then a couple squirmed down to fine leg brings up the half century for the Proteas.

But it’s been 31 balls since the last boundary. They’ll need to get going here, and sharpish.

2.58pm BST

14th: South Africa 48-2 (Wolvaardt 22, Luus 5) That’s more like it from Cross. Amy Jones is up to the stumps and it’s a ring field with a slip still in place. England putting the squeeze on with stump to stump bowling as the run-rate drops below four (it’s been below four for a while but I’ve only noticed now). Just a single for each batter. Someone’s got to give it the hurry up sooner or later.

2.55pm BST

13th over: South Africa 45-2 (Wolvaardt 21, Luus 4) Ecclestone is just a delight, isn’t she? Teasing flight and a twirly action. She’s pretty accurate as well. Just a single apiece for the batters towards the sweeper on the off side. The South Africans are playing her with extra caution today. Luus declines the offer to drive one that was drivable. Perhaps a wise move given Brunt’s double strike.

2.51pm BST

12th over: South Africa 44-2 (Wolvaardt 20, Luus 3) Cross is a touch straight to end off an otherwise faultless over. Luus gets off the mark with a flick of her wrists and a couple taken down to deep third. She takes another one down there to keep the strike.

2.48pm BST

Haven’t seen the replays, but I think you’re on to something here.

2.46pm BST

11th over: South Africa 41-2 (Wolvaardt 20, Luus 0) Time for spin as Brunt takes a deserved breather and Sophie Eccelstone - tormenter of the Proteas in the World Cup semi-final - gets into her work.

It’s a tidy start, as you’d expect. Nice and full and bringing Wolvaardt forward. There’s a couple of leg-byes down to fine leg but none off the bat.

2.44pm BST

10th over: South Africa 39-2 (Wolvaardt 20, Luus 0) Gorgeous drive from Wolvaardt. Best in the game for my money with that shot. Cross is too full and Laura W won’t miss out. She’s a little streaky though with another wafty drive and a thick edge flies to deep third for a single.

2.41pm BST

9th over: South Africa 34-2 (Wolvaardt 15, Luus 0) A wicket maiden that could have been a double, if not a triple. Brunt has been magnificent. An original decision of out against Goodall is overturned as it pitches outside the leg stump. No matter. The next ball is edged to first slip and Goodall is sent packing. Her captain might have joined her soon after as she’s also pinged on the pads. Brunt celebrappeals. No review. No need. She’ll get ‘em next time.

2.39pm BST

Brunt is on fire! Goodall c Knight b Brunt 5 (South Africa 34-2)

Katherine Brunt is making this ball talk, and sing, and belt out Shakespearean soliloquies. After trapping Goodall on the pads and seeing an original decision of out overturned on review, Brunt brings her length back and angles it across the left hander. A prod of the bat means it takes the edge and nestles neatly in the skipper’s hands. Brunt lets our a mighty roar. She know’s she’s bossing this game right now.

Katherine Brunt is bossing it Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

2.35pm BST

8th over: South Africa 34-1 (Wolvaardt 15, Goodall 5) As expected it’s a change in personnel with Kate Cross into the attack. Usually miserly, she’s kicks off with a pretty costly half-dozen. A two and a one from Wolvaardt proceeds a sweetly timed flick from the left-hander Goodall, who also takes a single to round things off.

2.30pm BST

Couldn’t have said it better myself.

2.30pm BST

7th over: South Africa 26-1 (Wolvaardt 12, Goodall 0) Breakthrough with a peach of a ball. It’s the classic set-up. Away, away, away, away, away, IN! And it traps Steyn dead in front. Just a single at the start of the over means Brunt is now 1-5 after 4. Not bad. Not bad at all.

2.27pm BST

Wicket! Steyn lbw Brunt 14 (South Africa 25-1)

That’s no less than Brunt deserves. She’s been bang on from the moment she opened up. She’s been probing with away swing on a tight channel but this one’s straighter and maybe moved back in off the seam. it pins Steyn on the pad and it’s plumb. Quality bowling from a quality bowler Steyn never looked comfortable against Brunt.

Steyn walks after losing her lbw wicket off the bowling of Brunt. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

2.24pm BST

6th over: South Africa 25-0 (Steyn 14, Wolvaardt 11) Steyn finds the middle of her bat for the first time with two textbook perfect leg glances. The first is through square leg and the second is finer. There’s no-one on the leg side between deep fine leg and a straight-ish midwicket so probably best not to bowl on the pads. Sciver can’t get her lines right, though and Steyn takes nine from three balls before Wolvaardt milks a single into the off-side. Expensive set for Sciver. That may be her last for now.

2.20pm BST

5th over: South Africa 15-0 (Steyn 5, Wolvaardt 10) It’s a tad sloppy out there. Except for Brunt, who is brilliant and probing away with lovely out swing around a fourth stump line. Back to the sloppiness: A bunt to mid-on from Steyn is fumbled (first mistake) and then thrown to the bowler’s end (second mistake) and then to the keep’er end where it almost goes for four overthrows. Thankfully Brunt restores order with four dot balls to Wolvaardt. Her three overs have gone for just four so far.

2.17pm BST

4th over: South Africa 14-0 (Steyn 4, Wolvaardt 10) There’s a mix-up and it looks like Steyn has barbecued Wolvaardt. Good thing the English were feeling generous. Danni Wyatt at point is on her heels and takes an age to reach it. Had she been sharper I bet that would be one down. It’s not. Two singles from that tighter over from Sciver, who dragged her length back.

2.15pm BST

Richard O’Hagan has a theory on our crowd conundrum:

“I wonder if the ECB have fallen between two stools here. I recall that the idea of playing this series midweek was so that schools and colleges could bring pupils, but a lot of the public schools where they have girls cricket teams (and which produced the likes of Issy Wong) have already broken up for the summer.”

I reckon that’s a fair point.

2.13pm BST

3rd over: South Africa 13-0 (Steyn 3, Wolvaardt 10) Brunt has got Steyn on toast here. Sumptuous away swing on a nagging length has the opener dabble at one. it finds the outside edge but doesn’t carry to Heather Knight at first slip. The batters scramble a single. Wolvaardt guides one to deep third. I don’t reckon Steyn appreciates that but she does navigate the final delivery. Another top set from Brunt.

2.10pm BST

2nd over: South Africa (Steyn 2, Wolvaardt 8) Boom! That’s the trademark Wolvaardt who nails back-to-back drives through the covers in that Nat Sciver over. Lovely stuff from South Africa’s alpha.

2.05pm BST

1st over: South Africa 1-0 (Steyn 1, Wolvaardt 0) That’s a top, top start from the veteran Katherine Brunt who is on the money immediately. Her first two balls whizz past Andrie Steyn’s bat. The second one even prompts a (rash) review for caught behind. Nothing doing though. No matter, the rest of her set is tidy enough with just a squirmed single down to fine leg.

1.58pm BST

Is there anybody out there? Five minutes to go. The players are making their way out for the anthems. Am I doing the game a disservice by mentioning the vast swathes of empty seats? I get that the calendar is rammed and the Commonwealth Games looms large over the horizon, but it’s a real shame that this first ODI is scheduled on a Monday. It’s also hot (have I mentioned how hot it is?) and that’s perhaps keeping a few fans away til later. I was at Trent Bridge yesterday and it was rocking. Pity we won’t get that sort of atmosphere today.

Heather Knight (left) and Sune Luus with the trophy. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/ECB/Getty Images

1.46pm BST

History suggests it’ll be an England walkover , but not if you take recent history into account. Overall it’s a wash with the home side in the ascendency. However, they’re 1-1 this year. Anyone’s game.





1.41pm BST

A few tweaks for England as well. It’s a rejigged team from the World Cup final. Sophia Dunkley up to three with Danni Wyatt, who opened in that showpiece event in April, drops down to six. Emma Lamb, who impressed in the Test in Taunton, opens up.

1.38pm BST

A few changes for South Africa. Lee may be gone but the Proteas welcome back bit hitter Chloe Tryon so should still pack some punch in the middle order.

1.37pm BST

South Africa win toss, bat first

As expected, the skipper who wins the coin flip has chosen to bat on what looks like a flat deck. And that’s exactly what Sune Luus chooses to do.





1.26pm BST

Lizelle Lee leaves a legacy.

1.13pm BST

“That’s a tell-tale sign of a proper hot day.” So says the estimable Nick Friend of The Cricketer while spying the high density of floppy hats from the South Africans. That’s nine out 18 by my count. That sort of day.

1.00pm BST

Preamble

Good day and welcome to Northampton where it is COOKING! It’s a proper scorcher out there with some of the outfield looking in desperate need of a drink. I’m guessing so will the players across a day expected to reach 30°C. Not that these two teams need help bringing the heat.

As Australia continue to set a blistering pace in the women’s game, England and South Africa are vying for that contender’s spot. England have triumphed in three of the last five ODI encounters, most recently in the World Cup semi-final in March where Sophie Ecclestone claimed 6-36 in a 137-run win. But South Africa edged their group stage match and will back themselves to challenge their hosts today.

They’ll have to do so without the power-hitting opener Lizelle Lee as she unexpectedly retired from all international cricket this. After the damp squib that was the Test in Taunton, everyone will be itching for a result to inject some life in this multi-format series.

I’m Daniel. I’ve got you covered for the first innings.

Toss at 1:30, play at 2pm.

