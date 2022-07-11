ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Universal Flu Vaccine Protects Against Influenza B Viruses

Cover picture for the articleA new universal flu vaccine protects against influenza B viruses, offering broad defense against different strains and improved immune protection, according to a new study by researchers in the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University. The double-layered protein nanoparticle vaccine, which is constructed with a stabilized portion...

Guest
2d ago

😂😂 thats the vaccine that we were supposed to get. Then, later in life develop brain complications and die. You know the one with the chipped nanotechnology. Stop it. Covid was always influenza with mega mutatations.

Gene Riley Sr.
3d ago

I will never get another flu vaccine as long as Biden and Fauci are living

