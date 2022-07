The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) and Office of the Attorney General of Virginia (OAG) are initiating efforts to address the retail sale of certain products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in response to provisions included in the budget recently passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin. VDACS will assist businesses that wish to sell hemp-derived cannabinoids in compliance with the law.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO