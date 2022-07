Ringo Starr, 82, and Barbara Bach, 74, have lived their lives together as husband and wife for over 30 years and are still going strong. The former drummer for The Beatles tends to keep his personal life, including his times with Barbara, private and away from the spotlight for the most part, but the spouses have led a loving commitment to each other since exchanging their vows in 1981. From navigating successful and busy careers to helping each other through moments of struggle, these lovebirds are one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples.

