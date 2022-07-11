ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Hungry Hawk 2021 Rosé (San Diego County)

 3 days ago

Soft aromas of strawberry are cut by a wet river stone minerality on the dynamic nose of this...

Hungry Hawk 2020 Reserve Chardonnay (San Diego County)

Sizzling aromas of lime and lemon pick up Pink Lady apple flesh and a sandalwood spice on the nose of this bottling. There's a firm structure to the pallet, where lemon, sea salt, chamomile and apple flavors are doused with ample oak spice. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $48,Buy Now.
Hungry Hawk 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (San Diego County)

Delicate aromas of white flowers are hit with spring grass on the nose of this bottling. There is a riper flavor of nectarine to the palate, but that's also cut by a lime and grassy tonic tone. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. $33,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker...
CBS 8

New outdoor dining rules in San Diego begin July 13

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday marks a key deadline for restaurant owners in the city of San Diego when it comes to those temporary permits. Restaurant owners who want to continue operating their makeshift patio spaces must apply for a new Spaces as Places permit by July 13.
ABC 10 News KGTV

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday at 3:28 a.m. off the coast of San Diego, near San Clemente Island in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was 67.9 miles west of La Jolla and 62.6 miles south of Avalon on...
San Diego Business Journal

Escondido Shopping Center Sold

Parkway Villa Shopping Center in Escondido has been sold for $4.7 million. The property at 1815 East Valley Parkway was purchased by MacArthur7036, LP. The seller was Fisher Wells, LLC. Erik Egelko of SVN Vanguard - San Diego represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Michael Crone of James...
point2homes.com

2932 Sego Pl, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92123

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!
San Diego Business Journal

El Cajon Affordable Housing Cottages a Model

A modest affordable housing project in El Cajon is drawing kudos for both its design and for being the first of its kind in the city. and San Diego Housing Corp., the Genesis Senior Veterans project, 735 El Cajon Blvd., transformed a collection of run-down bungalows on a main thoroughfare into eight cozy cottages for formerly homeless older veterans.
Nationwide Report

24-year-old man died after a fiery car crash in the North Park area (San Diego, CA)

24-year-old man died after a fiery car crash in the North Park area (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 24-year-old Chula Vista man lost his life following a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in the North Park area. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place just after 2:15 a.m. on the southbound side of I-805 near University Avenue [...]
