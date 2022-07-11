Hungry Hawk 2021 Rosé (San Diego County)

TRULY stunning mid-century modern home on quiet street in coveted Serra Mesa! This 3 bed/2 bath home is a treat for the eyes! This beauty sits on an extra large lot (perfect for pool, ADU) and features several skylights throughout creating a cheery & bright modernized space. High designer touches and a well thought-out new kitchen floorplan creates a highly functional and beautiful home that is perfect for families. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, new quartz countertops, white starburst tile & floating shelves in the large open kitchen w built in counter 'island'. Spacious bathrooms include designer tile walls with shelving reliefs, custom cabinets and shower glass and tile stalls. New natural-toned luxury vinyl plank floors, custom painted walls and sleek light fixtures complete this modernized retreat. Turf backyard with concrete pads that leads to a concrete built-in gas fireplace perfect for relaxing or entertaining by. 2 car garage and low maintenance front yard. WELCOME HOME!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO