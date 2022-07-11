Northbrook police respond to barricaded person

Northbrook police said they responded to a barricaded person Monday morning that prompted a closure of a section of Dundee Road.

At about 2:30 a.m., police said they responded to the 2800-block of Dundee Road for a neighbor dispute.

Police arrived on the scene and were told a person made suicidal statements and was possibly armed.

Officers made contact with the subject via FaceTime. The subject showed a firearm and barricaded himself in a residence.

After several hours, police said the subject ceased contact with them. After they made entry, the subject was found dead.