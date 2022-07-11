ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northbrook, IL

Northbrook police respond to barricaded person

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y76NG_0gbUXOMH00

Northbrook police said they responded to a barricaded person Monday morning that prompted a closure of a section of Dundee Road.

At about 2:30 a.m., police said they responded to the 2800-block of Dundee Road for a neighbor dispute.

Police arrived on the scene and were told a person made suicidal statements and was possibly armed.

Officers made contact with the subject via FaceTime. The subject showed a firearm and barricaded himself in a residence.

After several hours, police said the subject ceased contact with them. After they made entry, the subject was found dead.

Comments / 5

Edward Kerr
4d ago

why don't these unbalanced individuals just stop tiptoeing around a tulips and go ahead and do it by taking a bottle of aspirin or something instead of involving everybody else and causing problems society

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood

UPDATE: The latest information on the incident can be found here. Early this morning officers were seen walking the streets in the Emerald Lawns neighborhood looking for suspects between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Will County Sheriff’s officers assisted Joliet police officers after the department was alerted to a suspicious vehicle in the area of of Clara Avenue and Midland Avenue. Police attempted to locate the suspects that fled from a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Residents could see officers walking with their guns drawn. At least two people were taken into custody and weapons were recovered.
JOLIET, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead in home ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are conducting a death investigation for a Chicago police officer Friday morning. The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Durand Lee, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The 5th District officer was found dead inside his residence in the 1st District, Chicago police spokesman...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Northbrook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Northbrook, IL
wjol.com

More than one shooter likely following Crest Hill fatal in crowd of 200 people

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirming to WJOL that ballistic evidence recovered from the scene of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap involved at least two shooters. It was Sunday, July 10th at 11:45 p.m. when officers were called to the parking lot of 1827 Knapp Drive to disperse nearly 200 people. That’s when shots rang out and one person was killed and four others injured.
CREST HILL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Vehicle hijacked from couple at gunpoint in North Riverside

No one was hurt during a vehicular hijacking that took place in the 2200 block of Burr Oak Avenue in North Riverside early in the morning on July 13, police have reported. According to police, at about 5:25 a.m., a couple was loading a white Audi Q5 with luggage when they reportedly observed a someone walking south past them from Cermak Road.
NORTH RIVERSIDE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy