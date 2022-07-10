Update: Five vehicle wreck on I-70 in Clay County

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 on the eastbound lanes near Clay County on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames said the crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. when traffic was slowing down due to a semi-truck being disabled near the 27-mile marker.

At the 24.5-mile marker, four vehicles and a semi were involved in a wreck. Ames said the cause of the accident was driver inattention and vehicles traveling too fast to avoid the collision when traffic ahead of them had slowed.

No injuries were reported. While one lane was re-opened throughout much of the cleanup, crews cleared the scene completely at midnight.

