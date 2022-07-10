ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Update: Five vehicle wreck on I-70 in Clay County

By Zeke Torres
 3 days ago

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Five vehicles were involved in an accident on Interstate 70 on the eastbound lanes near Clay County on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Police.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Matt Ames said the crash happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. when traffic was slowing down due to a semi-truck being disabled near the 27-mile marker.

At the 24.5-mile marker, four vehicles and a semi were involved in a wreck. Ames said the cause of the accident was driver inattention and vehicles traveling too fast to avoid the collision when traffic ahead of them had slowed.

No injuries were reported. While one lane was re-opened throughout much of the cleanup, crews cleared the scene completely at midnight.

WTWO/WAWV

Update: Rollover crash on SR 63 sends 1 to hospital

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the northbound lanes of SR-63 just south of County Road 1780 South Monday. The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Sgt Matt Ames said that a vehicle pulling an empty horse trailer was traveling […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Gets Mad, Shoots Truck on I-65

LEBANON, Ind.--Anger can be the bane of your existence if you let it take over in a sticky situation. In Lebanon, a man from Bloomington has been charged with shooting a gun into a truck on I-65. The Lebanon Police Dept. said in a news release Thursday morning that it happened last week, on July 5, at 3 p.m. on Interstate 65 in the city limits.
LEBANON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Thefts from cars on the rise in Vigo County

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Sunday, July 10, a juvenile broke into four vehicles in southern Vigo County. Cash and a gun were stolen. The gun was sold and has not been recovered by authorities. In 2022, from January 1 to July 13, there has been 436 theft...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP: Wrong-way driver had .21% blood alcohol content

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged after police say he had been driving the wrong way on area highways and had a blood alcohol content of .21%. According to Indiana State Police, dispatch received the call at approximately 10:18 p.m. Wednesday evening alerting them to a driver headed north in […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update from FAA on ‘ultralight’ aircraft crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FAA said it plans to investigate a crash involving an ultralight aircraft near the Clay County Airport in which a pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The FAA said the crash occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA sent WTWO the following statement at […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes into work zone striking 3 workers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Three Duke Energy workers were hit by a car after it struck their work truck in Putnam County Tuesday. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 9:50 a.m. on County Road 800 West. Cpl. Scott Ducker said witnesses to the event reported the car was […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
