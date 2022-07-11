ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

I-17 southbound lanes near Jomax Road reopened after law enforcement investigation

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - All southbound lanes on I-17 near Jomax...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Nationwide Report

32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez dead after a two-vehicle crash in Yavapai County (Yavapai County, AZ)

32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez dead after a two-vehicle crash in Yavapai County (Yavapai County, AZ). Authorities identified 32-year-old Karen Garcia-Rodriguez, from Phoenix, as the woman who lost her life following a head-on-collision that also injured one person on Sunday in Yavapai County. The fatal car crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. northwest of Wickenburg on U.S. 93 near milepost 162
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

I-17 shutdown in Phoenix caused by truck driver on amphetamine, authorities say

PHOENIX — The SWAT team situation on I-17 that caused a major traffic jam in north Phoenix was caused by a truck driver on drugs, according to court documents. DPS troopers were called out to a truck on the highway near Dixileta Drive around 9:30 p.m. after the driver called 911 to report a pair of armed men who were trying to hijack the semi and its load while he was driving.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating shooting in east Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in east Phoenix. The investigation is underway near 46th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are on the scene, however, no further details on the shooting have been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly Phoenix shooting breaks out when a constable serves court documents at a residence

PHOENIX - As a constable was serving court documents at a Phoenix residence, a shooting broke out and a person was killed, the sheriff's office confirmed on July 12. "A constable was serving court documents in the area of 46th street and Thomas Rd when it’s believed he encountered and then returned gun fire. Detectives have secured the scene. There is one deceased resident, however the cause of the death is not yet determined," said Sgt. Monica Bretado with the sheriff's office in a news release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officers discover meth, heroin, fentanyl and Xanax in man's truck

PHOENIX - A 40-year-old man faces multiple charges after Phoenix police officers discovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, Xanax and guns in his truck last week. Patrol officers had responded to reports of a man passed out in his vehicle near 16th Street and Beardsley Road on July 7.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Unidentified upside down body found in Phoenix lake is believed to be a man

PHOENIX - A body was recovered from a small lake in Phoenix near I-17 and Cactus Road on the afternoon of Monday, July 11, authorities say. "Officers responded to a body upside down in a lake near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane. When officers arrived they located a deceased person in the water," Phoenix Police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Newborn baby found dead in west Phoenix may have been outside overnight, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help after a baby was found dead early Tuesday morning. Around 5:45 a.m., someone called police after finding the body of a newborn in the area of 33rd Avenue and Pierson Street, which is just south of Camelback Road. It’s unclear exactly where the child was found, but police say the body was “out in an open area.”
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe suspects sought in robbery, shooting

Tempe Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing and shooting someone on May 17. Police released a photo of the getaway car, an older model, silver or gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler alone left for hours in Surprise pool, fire crews say

For many going into outer space is a dream, but for Dr. Phil Chapman, it was his lifelong mission. Trial underway for Paradise Valley dentist accused of killing wife. A Paradise Valley dentist is now on trial because prosecutors say he killed his wife during a 2016 safari for his mistress and insurance money.
SURPRISE, AZ
globalazmedia.com

Man’s body found lying on Phoenix street after overnight shooting

PHOENIX – Phoenix detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found lying in the street near 23nd Avenue and Indian School Road early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area overnight on July 10 and discovered the victim unresponsive in the roadway. Fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspects wanted after victim shot during Tempe armed robbery

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are searching for two suspects after a victim was shot during an armed robbery back in May. The crime, which happened on May 17, happened near Kyrene and Knox roads. Detectives say one of the suspects robbed and then shot a victim, and the other...
TEMPE, AZ

