I-17 southbound lanes near Jomax Road reopened after law enforcement investigation

PHOENIX - As a constable was serving court documents at a Phoenix residence, a shooting broke out and a person was killed, the sheriff's office confirmed on July 12. "A constable was serving court documents in the area of 46th street and Thomas Rd when it’s believed he encountered and then returned gun fire. Detectives have secured the scene. There is one deceased resident, however the cause of the death is not yet determined," said Sgt. Monica Bretado with the sheriff's office in a news release.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO